ZEEL concludes first Agency Premier League T20

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), the official broadcaster of the DP World International League T20, recently concluded the first Agency Premier League T20. The three-leg tournament, held in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, provided a platform for competitive cricket and innovative trade engagement.

The Mumbai leg saw Starcom win the finale, with Bollywood actors Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur from Gadar 2 present. In Delhi, Aparshakti Khurana attended as OMD emerged champions, while Group M Mavericks won in Bengaluru, with Kannada actor Ramesh Aravind also attending.

Throughout the three legs, agencies, including Wavemaker, Madison World, DBB Mudra Max, Essence Mediacom, Mindshare Fulcrum, Havas, IPG, Group M, Publicis, Dentsu, Group M Blasters, Havas Media, Initiative, and Madison showcased their talent and team spirit.

Talking about the league, Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer - digital and broadcast revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprise, said, “We are extremely pleased with the overwhelming response to the inaugural Agency Premier League T20. This tournament reflects our commitment to engaging with our partners through creative and impactful initiatives. By leveraging the passion for cricket, we’ve not only strengthened our connections within the media industry but also built significant anticipation for the third season of DP World ILT20. The positive feedback that we have been receiving confirms that this event has set a new benchmark for innovation and strengthened our position as leaders in experiential marketing and entertainment.”

The third edition of DP World ILT20 will begin on 11 January 2025 and end with the finals on 9 February 2025. Cricket fans can watch the tournament on ZEE’s 15 TV channels: &Pictures SD, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema 2, Zee Action, Zee Biskope, Zee Zest SD, Zee Cinemalu HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Thirai, Zee Tamil HD, Zee Kannada HD, Zee Zest HD, &Flix SD and &Flix HD and on ZEE5 for free. Syndicate broadcast partners will be announced soon.

