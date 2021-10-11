Zing focusses on mental health issues and sparks relevant conversations on World Mental Health Day

Speaking about this campaign, Pankaj Balhara, Dy. Business head, Music channels, Zeel, adds, “At Zing, we always try to bring stories that are real, relatable, inspiring and progressive in nature. With our youth-based show Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’s new season, we have explored less discussed topics and created conversations around the same in the digital world. Mental health is one such important subject that needs to be discussed, and hence on World Mental Health Day we chose short video format as the medium to generate awareness around mental health. With such informative yet easy consumable content, we aim to reach out to the younger audience who spends a lot of time on social media these days and enjoys browsing as well as making such short-form videos. Apart from mental health, under this PTKK campaign, Zing also throws light on various other important subjects through content marketing. We hope our initiative would help GenZ navigate their lives with a better understanding of life and its complexities.”