Kotak brings back 'Subbu' to promote its new insurance plan

Steve Priya, executive creative director at Wunderman Thompson, elaborates on the ad film, "Until now, life insurance as we know it is actually 'After Life' insurance. The category is built on taking care of your loved ones, after you're gone. Death however, is just one of the outcomes. But what happens if you’re critically ill or suffer an accident that leaves you disabled? A tough conversation but one that was necessary. We decided to shake up the category and call out any insurance plan that doesn't cover every eventuality as 'Aadha Insurance'. Subbu (Vinay Pathak) makes a comeback.”