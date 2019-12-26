Kotak brings back 'Subbu' to promote its new insurance plan

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance has announced the launch of its new digital campaign, which highlights the importance of a ‘complete’ life insurance plan. Conceptualised and executed by Wunderman Thompson, Kotak Life’s #PooraPlan featuring Bollywood actor Vinay Pathak, provides complete family protection that not only covers life but also critical illnesses and disabilities of the insured. Pathak plays the well-established character 'Subbu' who has appeared several times earlier in Kotak Bank ads. However, this is the first time the BFSI brand has used the character in a communication for the Insurance business.
Subhasis Ghosh, head, marketing and group insurance, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, says in a media statement, "Life insurance is usually purchased with the intent of saving tax and helping the family tide over any unpredictable occurrence of death. But what happens in case of a serious illness or disability? It makes the purchased policy cover incomplete. Kotak Life’s #PooraPlan completes the incomplete by going beyond the conventional coverage and providing added benefits that cover disabilities and critical illness.”
“#PooraPlan aims at educating people and creating awareness about full coverage vis-à-vis traditional incomplete coverage. Our TG are adults who are 25 years and above, with increased focus on people between the age group of 30 to 45 years. Bollywood actor Vinay Pathak helps capture a serious topic in a light-hearted yet impactful manner urging viewers to be prepared for any tough situation”, Ghosh adds.
Steve Priya, executive creative director at Wunderman Thompson, elaborates on the ad film, "Until now, life insurance as we know it is actually 'After Life' insurance. The category is built on taking care of your loved ones, after you're gone. Death however, is just one of the outcomes. But what happens if you’re critically ill or suffer an accident that leaves you disabled? A tough conversation but one that was necessary. We decided to shake up the category and call out any insurance plan that doesn't cover every eventuality as 'Aadha Insurance'. Subbu (Vinay Pathak) makes a comeback.”