Alphabet Media wins the PR mandate for JBCN

Alphabet Media, a public relations agency focused on strategic integrated communications, and creative solutions, has recently bagged the PR mandate for JBCN Education. Mumbai based JBCN Education has been a pioneering organisation in the field of education for over three decades having built a strong network of four schools. Powered by a dynamic team, driven by a strong vision, and incorporating the latest educational research practised globally, JBCN Education has emerged as one of the finest groups of International Schools in India.