Alphabet Media wins the PR mandate for JBCN

The mandate includes public relations, media management, and influencer engagement.
Alphabet Media, a public relations agency focused on strategic integrated communications, and creative solutions, has recently bagged the PR mandate for JBCN Education. Mumbai based JBCN Education has been a pioneering organisation in the field of education for over three decades having built a strong network of four schools. Powered by a dynamic team, driven by a strong vision, and incorporating the latest educational research practised globally, JBCN Education has emerged as one of the finest groups of International Schools in India.
Alphabet Media secured the mandate for the account after going through a robust multi-agency pitch process.The agency is prepared to lead its overall mandate by providing integrated communication solutions which include public relations, media management, and influencer engagement. They will develop effective engagement strategies and manage external communications to deliver result-oriented services and heightened awareness for the brand.
Nikhil Sharma, VP Marketing, JBCN International School said “We are happy to partner with Alphabet Media and are looking forward to great results. Alphabet Media’s expertise and focus will enable us to achieve our communication goals. Alphabet Media will leverage its strong media connections and experience of working with clients in the education sector to enhance our brand visibility. We envision a long standing and strategic partnership with Alphabet Media."
Tejal Daftary, CEO & founder, Alphabet Media added, “We are thrilled to be onboard with JBCN Education. The philosophy of JBCN Education resonated with us. We’re all set to strengthen JBCN Education’s presence in the country through creative strategies, engaging with society and creating an impact in the world of education. We look forward to supporting JBCN Education in achieving their goals with the utmost sincerity.”