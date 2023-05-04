Alphabet Media wins the PR mandate for luxury fashion brand: SAUNDH

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch.
Alphabet Media, a public relations agency focused on strategic integrated communications, has announced its association with Saundh India as PR partner.
Alphabet Media has won its mandate after competing in a multi-agency pitch. The agency is prepared to lead its consumer as well as corporate vertical by providing integrated communication solutions that include public relations, media management, and influencer engagement. They will develop effective engagement strategies and manage external communications to deliver result-oriented services for the brand.
Sarabjeet Saluja, founder of Saundh said, “We’re glad to have partnered with an agency that understands the nuances of a clothing brand like ours which still has a vast pool of uncharted territories to explore and a unique vision and passion to stand out in today’s saturated market. We’re certain that Alphabet Media’s expertise and creative approach will help Saundh build an empire of its own. We look forward to bringing this partnership to fruition.”
Tejal Daftary, CEO & founder, Alphabet Media added, “We are thrilled to onboard Saundh as our newest partner. We’re all set to further strengthen the brand’s presence in the country through creative strategies to engage with the right audience. We look forward to supporting the brand in achieving their business outcomes with the utmost sincerity.”