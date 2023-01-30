ANSR onboards Kaizzen as strategic communications partner

The mandate encompasses managing ANSR’s corporate reputation, amplify its visibility and support the organization’s expansion drive.
ANSR, the leader in enabling organizations build, manage and scale global teams through Global Capability Centers (GCCs), has appointed Kaizzen, India’s leading integrated communications agency, as their communications partner. The mandate encompasses well-designed strategic communications support covering corporate reputation management, strengthening brand awareness, crisis management and support the organization’s expansion drive.
Elaborating on a viable future of the partnership in context to contemporary business growth, Vikram Ahuja - Managing Director, ANSR and Co-founder & CEO, Talent500 said, “India remains one of the world’s most attractive locations for Global Capability Centers (GCCs), on the back of the country’s knowledge-driven workforce, solid infrastructure, and supportive government policies. ANSR’s suite of end-to-end AI-enabled products and services are trusted by the world’s best companies to help them setup, manage and run their high-impact technology centers. As we look to lead the conversation around the future of work and innovation, we are delighted to partner with Kaizzen. We look forward to fostering a collaborative partnership and accomplish great success.”
ANSR, along with its AI-enabled Talent500 platform, enable companies to build distributed teams in support of workforce transformation, building strategic capacity and onboarding global enterprise talent. Through a flexible, ‘no-capex’, ‘pay-as-you-grow’ subscription-based engagement model, ANSR mitigates traditional risks associated with establishing and operating global teams. ANSR’s experience spans across industries including retail/CPG, banking, insurance, travel & transportation, and healthcare. The company operates in supply-rich locations such as India, Central and Eastern Europe, South America, Canada, and Southeast Asia.
Commenting on Kaizzen being awarded this mandate, Nikhil Pavithran, president - Kaizzen said, "We are incredibly excited for this strategic partnership with ANSR and to contribute to the execution of innovative and high-impact communication strategy that positively impact the business. ANSR is the market leader in enabling organizations build, manage and scale global teams through Global Capability Centers (GCCs). Their unique and differentiated ‘GCC-as-a-Service’ is delivered in a no-Capex and ‘pay-as-you-grow’ manner that significantly enhances ‘time to value’ and neutralizes the known risks associated with setting up globally distributed teams. We see great potential in this sector and as adoption level rises, we expect the market to only grow. Our objective will be to amplify ANSR’s visibility and propagate meaningful conversations with the media.”
With the current mandate win from ANSR, Kaizzen further diversifies its portfolio of clients in various sectors such as Corporates, HR, Start-ups, Tech etc. He further added, “Over the past 15 years, Kaizzen has established itself as a leading multi-practice and full-service PR and digital media agency. After representing several conglomerates, we are affirmative to be able to further strengthen ANSR’s public relations and brand reputation while delivering maximum ROI for them.”