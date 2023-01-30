ANSR onboards Kaizzen as strategic communications partner

Commenting on Kaizzen being awarded this mandate, Nikhil Pavithran, president - Kaizzen said, "We are incredibly excited for this strategic partnership with ANSR and to contribute to the execution of innovative and high-impact communication strategy that positively impact the business. ANSR is the market leader in enabling organizations build, manage and scale global teams through Global Capability Centers (GCCs). Their unique and differentiated ‘GCC-as-a-Service’ is delivered in a no-Capex and ‘pay-as-you-grow’ manner that significantly enhances ‘time to value’ and neutralizes the known risks associated with setting up globally distributed teams. We see great potential in this sector and as adoption level rises, we expect the market to only grow. Our objective will be to amplify ANSR’s visibility and propagate meaningful conversations with the media.”