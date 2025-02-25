Apollo Health and Lifestyle is on the lookout for a PR agency

Apollo Health and Lifestyle is actively on the lookout for a PR agency to enhance and elevate itself in different regions in India. The brand's PR lead, Isha Mathur shared a post on LinkedIn stating that Apollo Healthcare and Lifestyle is looking to elevate the brand in different regions, with a good focus on regional media.

"This is for a specialty healthcare division and we seek a dynamic PR agency to elevate our brand in the below mentioned regions, with a good focus on regional media. Experience in healthcare industry is preferred.



Target markets:

• East : Kolkata, Guwahati

• West : Mumbai

• North : Delhi NCR, Amritsar and Chandigarh

• South : Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad



Both, standalone PR agencies with direct presence in these regions or single agency having strong network in any of these specific regions are invited," the post read.

There is an increasing trend of brands looking for creative, social media, and PR agencies on LinkedIn. A few days ago Mamaearth’s parent company, Honasa Consumer announced that it is actively seeking a new agency partnership.

Recently, brands like KFC, Atlys and Uniqlo have also asked for ideas on social media, showing a move towards more engaging and interactive marketing.