Birla Opus Paints appoints Burson for brand communication in India

Burson, the global communications agency has been named the strategic communications partner in India for Birla Opus Paints, a brand under Aditya Birla Group's Grasim Industries. The agency will be responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive communications strategy to establish Birla Opus Paints as a leading player in the Indian paint industry.
Burson India will work with the Birla Opus Paints’ brand team to amplify the brand’s narrative and reinforce its commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability. Burson India will leverage its extensive experience and network to create a strong brand identity for Birla Opus Paints, enhance its brand image, foster thought leadership and deepen engagement with its diverse audience, whilst also highlighting its association with the Aditya Birla Group.
Inderpreet Singh, head, marketing, Birla Opus Paints, said, “We are delighted to partner with Burson India. The team’s proven expertise in brand building, reputation management and strategic communication aligns with our vision to establish Birla Opus Paints as a formidable player in the industry. We are looking forward to partnering with Burson to create engaging and powerful stories.”
"At Burson India, we reinvent how reputation creates competitive advantage for our clients, enabling them to lead today and into the future,” said Deepshikha Dharmaraj, CEO, Burson Group India.
“Our legacy is built on providing creative and innovative solutions that drive value for our clients and we are thrilled to partner with Birla Opus Paints which shares the same values of innovation and quality. The brand's commitment to expanding the decorative paint market perfectly aligns with our expertise in launching new brands and establishing market leadership. We are confident that our experience in reputation management and brand communications will help establish Birla Opus Paints as a household name and a trusted brand in India."