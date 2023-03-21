Concept PR wins communications mandate for Magniflex India

The mandate covers the entire gamut of strategic counselling, planning & programming, preparation of communication documents, maintenance & management of media relations and implementation.
Concept Public Relations India (Concept PR), part of the Concept Group, India’s largest independent integrated communication group, today announced winning the communication mandate of Magniflex India, Europe’s No. 1 luxury mattress brand, headquartered in Florence (Italy) with their India head office in Bengaluru.
Commenting on the development, Anand Nichani, MD, Magniflex India, said, “We are very happy to appoint Concept PR as our communication partners. During the pitch process, we were delighted that their strategy and communications approach matched our vision, perfectly. Coupled with Concept PR’s deep domain knowledge gives us the confidence that together we will be able to make a mark in this sector. We look forward to a long and fruitful alliance.”
“We are delighted to partner with Magniflex as their PR consultants. As Europe’s leading luxury mattress brand, Magniflex will allow Indian buyers to have one of the best comfort experiences. We look forward to partnering Magniflex in their brand building effort as they look to grow in the India market,” said Archana Jain, SVP and branch head - Bengaluru, Concept Public Relations India.
As part of the mandate, Concept PR will also provide professional daily news monitoring services through Concept BIU, the media monitoring arm of Concept PR. Concept BIU, an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, is a trendsetter and a leader in public relations and corporate communications measurement, news monitoring, data analytics & research. It provides various services and solutions to teams in corporations and PR agencies that manage the media reputation of business entities