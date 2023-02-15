Crosshairs Communication bags PR mandate for Winston

The agency will be responsible for managing the end-to-end PR solutions for the brand in India.
Crosshairs Communication, the Delhi-based Public Relations (PR) and Social Media Agency, bagged the PR mandate for Winston, an emerging personal care brand, founded in 2021 in Faridabad, India. The agency bagged the account in a multi-agency pitch and will be responsible for mainline and digital public relations along with media duties for the brand.
Winston India which started in 2021 when everybody was fighting COVID impacts, sacrificing personal care routine was also one of the impacts people had to face. The brand set forth its personal care journey crafted especially for women that offers a comfortable personal-care regime at home. With an ethos to provide exceptionally high-quality products and modify the way women see personal care, the brand introduced easy-to-use high-end technology-embedded products with which individuals can access professional beauty results at home. Winston offers all technology-driven beauty solutions, right from optimum facial care to superlative body care, to all top appliances, including epilators, eyebrow trimmers, blackhead removers, hair stylers, and much more to revitalize your beauty.
On winning the mandate, Stuti Jalan, founder of Crosshairs Communication, said, "The entire strategy will be crafted to connect and engage with a cross-section of audiences leveraging the brand’s legacy. We are honoured to be associated with Winston, a brand that offers a comfortable personal-care regime at home and makes beauty time the effortless caring time. Looking at our team’s experience and knowledge in this industry and differentiated storytelling approach, I’m confident that we will be strengthening the brand's affinity and helping the company in achieving its set ambitions.”