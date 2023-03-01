Eurobond appoints Bridgers PR as their PR and Corporate Communications partner

Rajesh Shah, MD & chairman of Eurobond adds, “Eurobond has come a long way since its launch back in 2003. With so much innovation established in all aspects, we have ensured our products are top-notch and in alignment with the ever-evolving requirements of the contemporary world. Taking our vision ahead, we are truly excited to onboard Bridgers with their credible and young PR team and are looking forward to exploring strategic media opportunities with them.”