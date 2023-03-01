Eurobond appoints Bridgers PR as their PR and Corporate Communications partner

This association will highlight brand growth initiatives, innovations in products & offerings and business expansion in India and overseas market.
Bridgers PR has joined hands with Eurobond (Euro Panel Products Limited) as their official PR & corporate communications partner.
This association will bring to light the exceptional journey of the legacy brand highlighting brand growth initiatives, innovations in products & offerings and business expansion in India and overseas market.
Talking about this exciting news, Anubhav Singh, Founder of Bridgers shares, “The corporate industry is becoming the backbone of the Indian economy and brands like Eurobond are a true testament to the exceptional growth of the country under the ‘Made In India’ push of the Union Government. With Eurobond having recently launched their IPO, we are thrilled to unlock & enhance the brand’s positioning and help them reach newer heights in the Indian and Global Market.”
Rajesh Shah, MD & chairman of Eurobond adds, “Eurobond has come a long way since its launch back in 2003. With so much innovation established in all aspects, we have ensured our products are top-notch and in alignment with the ever-evolving requirements of the contemporary world. Taking our vision ahead, we are truly excited to onboard Bridgers with their credible and young PR team and are looking forward to exploring strategic media opportunities with them.”