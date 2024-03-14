Filter Coffee Co. secures PR & influencer marketing mandate for Skinvest

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership aims to deepen consumer connections and enhance Filter Coffee Co.'s standing as an impactful digital agency.
Filter Coffee Co. has bagged the PR and influencer marketing mandate for Skinvest, a skincare line, following a competitive multi-agency pitch. Skinvest aims to combine Indian traditions with modern innovations to provide tailored solutions for Indian skin types.
As part of the mandate, Filter Coffee Co. will drive purpose-driven narratives to establish Skinvest as a frontrunner in the Indian skincare market. The agency will leverage its expertise to devise customised influencer strategies and curate meaningful associations with consumers across demographics.
Additionally, Filter Coffee Co. will spearhead strategic media outreach to feature the brand as well as its founder Divya Malpani in publications, increasing visibility and brand salience.
Anuja Deora Sanctis, founder and CEO of Filter Coffee Co., expressed excitement about the partnership, "We are delighted to partner with Skinvest, a brand whose philosophy of blending scientific excellence with cultural wisdom truly resonates with us. We aim to amplify their unique voice and highlight the brand's holistic skincare approach tailored for Indian skin."
Divya Malpani, founder of Skinvest Skincare said, "We're thrilled to be partnering with Filter Coffee Co. on this exciting journey. Their innovative approach to PR and influencer marketing aligns perfectly with Skinvest's mission to connect with our audience on a deeper level. We're confident that Filter Coffee Co.'s expertise will help us establish Skinvest as a leading brand in the Indian skincare market, offering innovative and effective solutions for our beautiful Indian skin."
With this partnership, Filter Coffee Co. seeks to reinforce its reputation as a digital agency driving impactful marketing narratives for new-age brands seeking authentic consumer connections.