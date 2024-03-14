Filter Coffee Co. secures PR & influencer marketing mandate for Skinvest

Divya Malpani, founder of Skinvest Skincare said, "We're thrilled to be partnering with Filter Coffee Co. on this exciting journey. Their innovative approach to PR and influencer marketing aligns perfectly with Skinvest's mission to connect with our audience on a deeper level. We're confident that Filter Coffee Co.'s expertise will help us establish Skinvest as a leading brand in the Indian skincare market, offering innovative and effective solutions for our beautiful Indian skin."