Id8 Media Solutions chosen as the PR Partner for InterContinental Marine Drive

id8 Media Solutions, a globally recognized integrated marketing agency is selected as the official PR partner for InterContinental Marine-Drive-Mumbai, South Mumbai’s first and only international luxury hotel. The agency will be responsible for developing an integrated communication strategy for the hotel that includes content intelligence, precisely executed PR and influencer campaigns, media engagement and influencer outreach.
The InterContinental Marine Drive is a 59-key boutique luxury hotel, strategically located in Mumbai’s Art Deco district with a panoramic view of the Arabian Sea. The hotel stands out as a beacon of opulence and sophistication with its large rooms, larger than most hotels in Mumbai, and luxurious amenities. It houses Dome, the iconic rooftop bar that exudes the best things in life: wine, food, music, and the stars Other F&B options include L&S Bistro & Pizzeria, bringing the world to Mumbai with its globally inspired menu and Kebab Korner, the legendary North Indian restaurant where history meets gastronomy and heritage recipes are given a contemporary touch.
Jalaj Rohatgi, general manager of InterContinental Marine Drive- Mumbai stated, “The InterContinental Marine Drive has been Mumbai’s premier destination for all things luxury and gourmet since 2003. To further drive our unique positioning, we are entering an exciting phase of promotional activities and engagement. As our PR partner, id8 Media Solutions will work closely with us to amplify our message through comprehensive communication strategies that resonate with our target audiences, elevate brand awareness, and promote the unique offerings of our hotel.”
Tanya Swetta, CEO and Co-founder of id8 Media Solutions expressed her views on the partnership, stating, “With an innovative approach, strategic thinking, and creative execution, the ideators are well-positioned to develop and implement a comprehensive PR and Marketing strategy that aligns with InterContinental Hotel's vision and values. We are confident to meet and exceed expectations, as we have in the past provided successful results consistently adding value through an integrated marketing approach.”