id8 media solutions wins public relations mandate for Chateau Indage Wines

The avant-garde wine brand Chateau Indage has named id8 media solutions as its Public Relations partner in India. The mandate involves developing unified communication strategies with modern Public Relations tools. id8 media solutions, a global integrated marketing agency, will have the scope of developing engagement strategies to manage external communications to provide exceptional results for Chateau Indage.

Chateau Indage is the pioneer of authentic wines in India. Presiding over 32 labels, the delectable wines from the rich reservoir of Chateau Indage are highly acclaimed and relished. It was founded in the year 1982, by Mr Shamrao Chougule, an industrialist with 150 acres of vineyards at Narayangaon near Pune. It took nearly two years and 3,000 pages of study by Champagne Technologie of France to decide upon this idyllic setting for a world-class winery and vineyards.