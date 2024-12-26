Influencers are the new brand currency for social-first reputation: Atul Sharma of Ruder Finn

The Indian Public Relations (PR) industry in 2024 witnessed a dynamic shift, navigating a complex interplay of evolving consumer behaviour, rapid technological advancements, and an increasing demand for authentic and impactful communication.

PR firms continued to adapt to the rapid pace of technological advancements, employing sophisticated tools for data analysis to craft messages tailored for diverse audiences.

The industry’s scope expanded beyond traditional media relations to encompass influencer partnerships, content creation, and reputation management, reflecting the underlying relationship between technology and communication strategies.

Atul Sharma, CEO, Ruder Finn India, and head, Middle East, reflects on 2024 as a year of resilience. He notes that 2024 has been slower than previous years but the industry did not de-grow. Sharma attributes delayed corporate decision-making to geopolitical tensions such as the Russia-Ukraine war, the Middle East conflicts, and elections in the US and India.

However despite the slowdown, Sharma remains optimistic that the PR industry would maintain double-digit growth, albeit on the lower end.

Highlighting a shift, Sharma says there’s a growing focus on the tangible impact PR can have on businesses, especially startups.

“Today, PR plays a significant role in sales, talent attraction, and overall business outcomes, which is a big shift from merely generating press exposure” Atul Sharma, Ruder Finn India

One of 2024’s defining highlights for the industry has been the advent of generative AI.

“The industry is welcoming generative AI, but there are two parts to this adaptation. First, PR practitioners need to master AI tools internally to improve processes. This includes training employees to integrate AI into daily tasks. Second, tech-forward industries like aerospace, aviation, e-commerce, and retail are adopting AI rapidly, which trickles down to PR practices.”

Role of influencers and creators in shaping PR narratives

“Storytelling has had to evolve,” he says, noting the critical role of influencers and content creators, particularly in engaging audiences with increasingly shorter attention spans.

“Influencers and content creators are skilled at engaging audiences in those critical first seconds, which has been a valuable lesson for PR professionals” Atul Sharma, Ruder Finn India

Brands targeting Gen Z audiences—Meta, Ola, MG Motor, and Lionsgate Play—are prioritising platforms such as Instagram Reels and YouTube, adopting “social-first” strategies to resonate with this demographic.

“The majority of Gen Z are not consuming owned media. I think we need to understand that we have got to be social-first now, especially when we are dealing with such audiences,” Sharma says.

This trend, he notes, has led brands to prioritise influencer-driven narratives. “We see that more and more brands are going down that route where they’re saying that they want to have social-first conversations. They want to have ideas that are first being driven on social media because that’s where most of their content is getting consumed by audiences.”

Effective PR during crises

2024 also witnessed its fair share of controversies involving prominent brands, placing the spotlight on how PR professionals navigate such crises. Reflecting on this, Sharma emphasises the importance of authenticity and ethical practices in PR.

“PR is often highlighted negatively during crises, which is unfortunate,” Sharma observes. He underscores that the outdated notion of “any PR is good PR” no longer holds relevance in today’s hyper-connected world.

“Effective PR should focus on authenticity and avoid relying on stunts to gain attention. Ethical and professional PR practices are essential for fostering trust and enhancing the reputation of both the brand and the PR industry,” he says.

Sharma also stresses the critical role of PR in combating misinformation, which has become a growing concern for brands globally. “PR professionals must take a stand against misinformation,” he asserts.

He states that Ruder Finn has taken proactive steps in this regard by leveraging technology to address the issue.

“At Ruder Finn, we use technology like the RF Truth Vector tool to identify dubious sources of information and detect if misinformation is being deliberately spread” Atul Sharma, Ruder Finn India

Looking forward to 2025

Sharma says the last quarter of this year has been promising, and if the momentum continues, 2025 could be a fantastic year for PR in India.

He attributes this optimism to a stable government, a growing economy, and increasing disposable incomes, all of which are creating a fertile ground for the PR industry to thrive. “I’m optimistic about the opportunities ahead,” he adds.

Looking forward, Sharma identifies generative AI as a major force driving transformation in the industry. “Generative AI will continue to drive change,” he notes, highlighting its impact on cost structures, people management, and the overall industry landscape.

As businesses embrace advanced technologies, Sharma also predicts a resurgence of physical workplaces and a renewed focus on reputation management.

“Businesses will also increase investments in reputation management, given the rise of social media influencers,” he explains. Atul Sharma, Ruder Finn India

He further sees PR becoming increasingly relevant across sectors, moving beyond consumer-facing brands to play a vital role in business-to-business communication.

“It’s an exciting time for the industry as we embrace new technologies and focus on building trust and credibility through ethical storytelling,” he says.