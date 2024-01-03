Mediatronics PR secures mandate for ‘MTV D2R Mr & Miss India Runway Model’

Mediatronics PR will leverage its extensive network of media contacts, influencers, and digital platforms to create a buzz around MTV D2R.
Mediatronics PR has announced that it has been chosen as the official PR partner for MTV D2R Mr & Miss India Runway Model under Buddies Productions.
The collaboration with Buddies Productions for MTV D2R is a testament to Mediatronics PR's expertise in promoting and enhancing the visibility of high-profile events in the entertainment industry.
"We are honoured and excited to be entrusted with the PR mandate for MTV D2R under Buddies Productions. Our team is dedicated to ensuring that this show receives the attention it deserves, and we are eager to showcase our creativity and strategic approach in amplifying its reach", says Richank Tiwary, director, Mediatronics PR.
MTV D2R promises to be a captivating experience, bringing together a fusion of entertainment, fashion, romance, and excitement. The show, produced by Buddies Productions, is set to redefine the dating reality show genre, and Mediatronics PR is poised to play a pivotal role in building anticipation and engaging audiences through strategic media outreach.
As part of its PR strategy, the agency will employ a multi-faceted approach, including press releases, media interviews, social media campaigns, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content to generate widespread interest and engagement.
Buddies Productions expressed confidence in Mediatronics PR's ability to elevate the visibility and success of MTV D2R. "We believe that Mediatronics PR's track record and innovative approach align perfectly with the vision we have for this groundbreaking show. We look forward to a successful collaboration and a memorable journey ahead," adds Mohit Raghav, director, Buddies Productions.