Motorola Mobility India appoints Dentsu Creative PR as its PR Agency

Motorola Mobility India has appointed DENTSU CREATIVE PR as its PR agency. The agency won the account following a multi-agency pitch and the brand will be serviced from its Delhi office.
As per the mandate, DENTSU CREATIVE PR will develop and execute Motorola's communication strategy, manage media relations, and oversee digital campaigns. The agency will leverage its PR expertise to enhance the brand image, boost market visibility, and forge deep connections with the target audience. Combined with Motorola's history of innovation in the mobile phone sector, this partnership will solidify the brand’s position as a market leader in smartphones. For the record, Motorola is a global leader in smartphone innovation, known for delivering cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and exceptional performance.
Commenting on the achievement, Shivam Ranjan, marketing head, Motorola Asia Pacific said, “We are thrilled to have DENTSU CREATIVE PR join our team; their commitment to innovation, strategic thinking, and expertise in the technical space will significantly improve Motorola's communication. We are eager to work on significant ideas that will take Motorola to new heights.”
Sanjeev Anand, president, DENTSU CREATIVE PR added, “This partnership marks an exciting phase for DENTSU CREATIVE PR, our knowledge, performance, and strategic approach to the constantly changing PR sector perfectly connect with Motorola's vision and objectives. We look forward to a long-term creative and collaborative journey ahead.”