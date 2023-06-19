Motorola Mobility India appoints Dentsu Creative PR as its PR Agency

As per the mandate, DENTSU CREATIVE PR will develop and execute Motorola's communication strategy, manage media relations, and oversee digital campaigns. The agency will leverage its PR expertise to enhance the brand image, boost market visibility, and forge deep connections with the target audience. Combined with Motorola's history of innovation in the mobile phone sector, this partnership will solidify the brand’s position as a market leader in smartphones. For the record, Motorola is a global leader in smartphone innovation, known for delivering cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and exceptional performance.