Nabhi Sutra appoints PRtainment Media & Communications as its official PR partner

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The wellness brand recently showcased its products on third season of Shark Tank India.
PRtainment Media and Communications, a PR agency in India, announces its appointment as the official PR partner for Nabhi Sutra. Establishment in 2019, it is a wellness brand that makes natural oils as per the ayurvedic practices and authentic guidelines. This collaboration signifies a strategic alliance to enhance Nabhi Sutra's brand visibility and communication efforts.
As the official PR partner for Nabhi Sutra, PRtainment Media and Communications is committed to using its expertise in media relations, strategic communications, and brand building to elevate Nabhi Sutra's presence.
Nidhi Sabbarwal, director and co-founder, PRtainment Media and Communications PL, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership by stating, “We are honoured to be chosen as Nabhi Sutra's PR partner. The brand's commitment to wellness and innovation resonates with our values, and we are excited to contribute to their journey of making a meaningful impact. Together, we aim to amplify the brand's narrative and connect with audiences on a deeper level.”
The brand, Nabhi Sutra recently showcased its products on Shark Tank India Season 3, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship. The brand's appearance on the platform has further solidified its position in the wellness industry.
Swati Vakharia, founder, Nabhi Sutra, expresses her enthusiasm by saying, “We are thrilled to join forces with PRtainment Media and Communications. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision to positively impact people's lives through our wellness solutions. With the support of PRtainment, we look forward to reaching new heights and sharing our mission with a broader audience.”