One Source bags corporate communication mandate for Appstrail Technology

Integrated marketing consultancy, One Source, announced that it has won the corporate communication mandate for Appstrail Technology, a digital transformation firm focused on accelerating complex and lengthy transformation journeys of businesses. One Source will lead and develop Appstrail’s reputation across earned media through a variety of solutions.
Appstrail Technology is headquartered in Mumbai, they enables organizations to transform digitally by offering tailored solutions across focused industries. From being and extended arm to startups for product development to owning the end-to-end transformation for enterprise. Their AI based Distributor Management System (DMS) with offline capability built for Bharat boost productivity and provides visibility of end customers to brands.
For One Source, this mandate will be spearheaded by lead counsel on the account, Kopal Gupta and her team, reporting into co-lead for corporate communication, Debaman Guin.
Shomil Shetty, co-founder, head of business, sales & strategy, Appstrail Technology expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, effective communication is paramount. At Appstrail, we are dedicated to guiding businesses through their digital transformation journey with precision and clarity. Partnering with One Source aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions and sharing our success stories with a broader audience. We believe that One Source's expertise in integrated marketing and brand building will amplify our market leadership, enabling us to reach and inspire enterprises nationwide with our unique solutions and approach”.
Speaking about the partnership, Sandeep Rao, co–founder and co-chief executive officer, One Source, stated: “We are excited to partner with Appstrail Technology. They are at the forefront of digital transformation, representing the cutting edge of innovation in today's market. Together, we aim to bring out the essence of Appstrail's transformative journey, ensuring that their strong narrative resonates with the right audience at the right time.”
One Source has offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru which service Indian and global market leaders across start-ups, BFSI, fintech, edtech, construction, e-commerce, fast fashion, manufacturing, packaging, business consulting, ICT, foodtech and more.