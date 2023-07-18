PRBI Barometer: 2023 brings higher expectations of ethical PR

“Investing in communication during unprecedented times such as what we are experiencing now is a shrewd decision that can have far-reaching implications. The winners of this situation are those organizations that are able to take control of the crisis and see a way through to the other side. Communication cannot work in isolation but must be woven into the very fabric of business. We are delighted to see so many clients recognize the value of communication agencies in these turbulent times. It is great that they view us as a strategic partner and understand that the influence of what we bring to the mix can actually be measured,” says Brunnen Founder and Chair Taru Nikulainen.