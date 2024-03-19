Talent Tensions: HR challenges finding new PR recruits

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Human Resources (HR) professionals in the Public Relations (PR) and Corporate Communications fields face a myriad of challenges, many of which have been exacerbated by the evolution of PR practices, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the primary challenges is talent acquisition and retention. With the rapid digitisation of communication channels and the increasing demand for diverse skill sets, HR departments in PR and corporate communications struggle to attract and retain top talent which can effectively navigate the evolving media landscape.
In a panel discussion at Communicon 2024, hosted by afaqs!, key industry leaders dissected this growing predicament. The panel included Pooja Chaudhri, executive director, Concept PR; Diana Fernandes, founder & CEO, Bloomingdale Public Relations; Dr Navneet Anand, founder & director, GreyMatters Communications & Consulting; and Arwa Husain, director, Adfactors PR. The discussion was moderated by Sreekant Khandekar, co-founder & chief executive officer, afaqs!.
The challenge is the evolving nature of business and the kind of talent that we are looking for. You now have data analysts, you have lawyers, and in some cases, you require investment bankers as well. So, the whole paradigm has shifted.Arwa Husain, the director of Adfactors PR
Arwa Husain, the director of Adfactors PR, articulated concerns about the term "HR," advocating for a shift towards a more human-centric approach in evaluating employees' satisfaction and well-being. Husain highlighted the shifting landscape of talent requirements, noting the influx of professionals from diverse backgrounds such as journalism, data analytics, law, and finance, which necessitates a broader spectrum of skills in the PR industry.
She says, “The challenge is the evolving nature of business and the kind of talent that we are looking for. You now have data analysts, you have lawyers, and in some cases, you require investment bankers as well. So, the whole paradigm has shifted.”
"We attract a lot of youngsters and youth who come with peculiar requests and problems. Things like OCD and mental wellness and that they want a hybrid. These issues were not issues in the past."Diana Fernandes, founder & CEO of Bloomingdale Public Relations
Diana Fernandes, founder & CEO of Bloomingdale Public Relations, emphasised the challenges posed by the entrance of Gen Z into the workforce, citing their unique demands related to mental wellness, work-life balance, and hybrid work models.
“We attract a lot of youngsters and youth who come with peculiar requests and problems. Things like OCD and mental wellness and that they want a hybrid. These issues were not issues in the past,” says Diana.
Fernandes stressed the need for HR departments to adapt to these evolving preferences and cater to the diverse needs of younger employees.
Today, there is an institution offering professional courses in almost every major city of the country, which should give us reasons to believe that we have a more qualified talent pool than in the past. Unfortunately, that is not true.Dr. Navneet Anand, founder & director of GreyMatters Communications & Consulting
Dr. Navneet Anand, founder & director of GreyMatters Communications & Consulting, expressed concerns about the quality of talent entering the PR industry despite the proliferation of professional courses and institutions offering PR education.
He points out, “Today, there is an institution offering professional courses in almost every major city of the country, which should give us reasons to believe that we have a more qualified talent pool than in the past. Unfortunately, that is not true.”
Anand lamented the presence of a large number of inadequately trained professionals in the industry, underscoring the importance of addressing this issue collaboratively.
Today, when we have all that knowledge, and we have all those more people joining in, there is no zest for life. There's no thirst for knowledge.Pooja Chaudhri, executive director of Concept PR
Pooja Chaudhri, executive director of Concept PR, reflected on the transformation of the PR landscape over the past few decades, highlighting the shift from a time when PR education was scarce to the present era of abundant information and access to knowledge.
She says, "Back in the day, there was nothing called PR and communications taught to us in colleges. you just did a BA, BCOM or BSC. Today, when we have all that knowledge, and we have all those more people joining in, there is no zest for life. There's no thirst for knowledge."
Chaudhri noted a lack of curiosity and zest for learning among contemporary PR professionals, attributing it to the ease of accessing information without delving deeper into its nuances.
The panellists also discussed the evolving skill sets required in the PR industry, emphasising the growing importance of creativity, innovation, and adaptability. Anand stressed the intense knowledge-driven nature of the PR industry, with firms seeking individuals capable of navigating a competitive landscape through novel ideas and strategic thinking.
Fernandes highlighted the changing recruitment practices in PR agencies, with an increasing emphasis on diversity and sourcing talent from unconventional sources.
She says, “While there are of course institutes which train students to be in the PR field, the way agencies like ours hire has totally changed. Hiring from diverse places, and diverse talents is helping us because we're sort of breaking the traditional route of mass media or mass communication.”
Overall, the panel discussion underscored the multifaceted challenges faced by HR professionals in the PR industry, ranging from talent acquisition and retention to addressing the evolving needs and preferences of a diverse workforce. As PR continues to evolve, HR departments must adopt innovative strategies to attract, develop, and retain top talent while nurturing a culture of creativity, inclusivity, and continuous learning.