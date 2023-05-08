The Xperts Team bags mandate for Kanodia Group

Smarika Khari, CEO and founder of The Xperts Team said, "We are thrilled to have been chosen as the PR partner for Kanodia Group. Our team is excited to work on an effective PR strategy that will help to enhance their brand image and reach their target audience. We will leverage our expertise in media planning, content creation, and media outreach to ensure that Kanodia Group is positioned as a thought leader in their industry. We look forward to a successful partnership to drive positive results for Kanodia Group."