The Xperts Team bags mandate for Kanodia Group

The Xperts Team will be responsible for managing all media activities, including strategic media planning, brand building, PR activities, product launches, press events, and other outreach activities.
Kanodia Group, a business conglomerate in India, has appointed The Xperts Team as their official PR partner.
Kanodia Group is a pioneer in the cement manufacturing industry, has a strong market presence in the complete building solutions segment and a strong market player in the hygiene segment. The Xperts Team will be responsible for managing all media activities, including strategic media planning, brand building, PR activities, product launches, press events, and other outreach activities.
With this partnership, The Xperts Team aims to develop effective media engagement strategies to enhance Kanodia Group's presence across print and digital media. The team will leverage their expertise in public relations to build and maintain a positive brand image for Kanodia Group.
Commenting on the association, Vishal Kanodia, managing director of Kanodia Group said, "We are delighted to partner with The Xperts Team for our PR activities. With their vast experience and in-depth knowledge of the industry, we are confident that they will help us build a strong and credible reputation in the market."
Smarika Khari, CEO and founder of The Xperts Team said, "We are thrilled to have been chosen as the PR partner for Kanodia Group. Our team is excited to work on an effective PR strategy that will help to enhance their brand image and reach their target audience. We will leverage our expertise in media planning, content creation, and media outreach to ensure that Kanodia Group is positioned as a thought leader in their industry. We look forward to a successful partnership to drive positive results for Kanodia Group."
The Xperts Team has a proven track record of delivering successful PR campaigns for its clients across various industries. With this new partnership, they aim to strengthen their position in the industry further and provide world-class PR services to their clients.