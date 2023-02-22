Thought Process Communications bags PR mandate for KwikFix Auto

KwikFix Auto enables its customers to access instant car repair solutions at their desired location in an event of a breakdown.
Public Relations and Communications agency Thought Process Communications bagged the PR mandate for Mumbai-based auto service company KwikFix Auto.
KwikFix Auto enables its customers to access instant car repair solutions at their desired location in an event of a breakdown. Customers can choose from a range of car care products and services provided by the company, like batteries, tyres, accessories and even all car repairs, car spas and painting. All the products and services of KwikFix Auto can be accessed at the click of a button.
“We have invested heavily in our technology to deliver a seamless and intuitive automotive experience to its customers. A trusted servicing partner at the desired location of a customer is a huge gap that has been existing for decades. Every mechanic is thoroughly trained and handpicked by us to ensure zero percent customer dissatisfaction. We are excited to embark on this journey of organising the automotive services sector in India along with Thought Process Communications”, said Ravi Chandarana, co-founder & CEO, KwikFix Auto.
Mansi Modi-Chandarana, co-founder & CFO, adds, “Our commitment is to minimise the risk of unforeseen automobile breakdowns. Our technicians reach the customer’s location within 90 minutes in case of any problem with the vehicle anywhere on the road within our geographical boundaries. After several rounds of discussions with various agencies, we are happy to partner with Thought Process Communications and believe we share the same vision for KwikFix Auto to serve a greater purpose in the automobile industry.
“Our experience with servicing global automobile brands and playing a larger role in building automobile and EV start-ups makes us feel extremely confident about KwikFix Auto. The mission and priorities of the company are very clear, and we are extremely thrilled to be working closely with Ravi and Manshi”, said Vinay Maurya, founder and CEO, Thought Process Communications.