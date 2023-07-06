Twenty7 Inc bags PR mandate for Makoons Play School

In its capacity as an agency, Twenty7 Inc. specialises in using earned media to promote clients' or brands products by leveraging the relationships established between the organisation and its intended audience. Speaking of the collaboration, Twenty7 Inc.'s founder and director, Nilayankur Bharti, stated, "We are extremely pleased to take on our new project and drive impactful results for Makoons Play School". With a customer-centric approach, managing brand reputation and media presence for our clientele has always been our prime concern, and we look forward to further enhancing the school’s visibility with our long-range strategies.