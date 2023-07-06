Twenty7 Inc bags PR mandate for Makoons Play School

Twenty7 Inc. will spearhead all of their communication initiatives and manage the PR strategies, media presence, and overall reputation of the School.
Twenty7 Inc announced that it has undertaken the PR mandate of Makoons Play School, one of India’s top preschool franchises. Makoons Play School has been gaining traction While seamlessly integrating its futuristic techniques with its goal of offering high-quality early childhood education. Twenty7 Inc. will spearhead all of their communication initiatives and manage the PR strategies, media presence, and overall reputation of the School.
Commenting on the appointment of Twenty7 Inc. as Makoons’ PR Agency, Vijay Kumar Agarwal, CEO and co-founder at Makoons Play School, said, "We believe that our mission of becoming India’s best play school with a focus on the holistic development of children aligns with the company’s strategic vision". Additionally, he mentioned that our on-board staff is determined to work strategically with Twenty7 Inc. to advance our brand narrative through media platforms.
In its capacity as an agency, Twenty7 Inc. specialises in using earned media to promote clients' or brands products by leveraging the relationships established between the organisation and its intended audience. Speaking of the collaboration, Twenty7 Inc.'s founder and director, Nilayankur Bharti, stated, "We are extremely pleased to take on our new project and drive impactful results for Makoons Play School". With a customer-centric approach, managing brand reputation and media presence for our clientele has always been our prime concern, and we look forward to further enhancing the school’s visibility with our long-range strategies.
Makoons Play School, the fastest-growing preschool in India, has received plaudits for its excellent standards for educating children. With a strong emphasis on holistic development and a child-centric approach, the school offers a safe, supportive, and stimulating environment where children can thrive and prosper. With their special learning environment, they help each child realise their specific learning style, and their cutting-edge teaching methodology enables the children to realise their own artistic and creative potential.