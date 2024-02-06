Wing Communications secures PR mandate for Colive

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Wing Communications, a Hyderabad-based digital, PR and social media agency, has won the PR mandate for Colive, a co-living player. Wing Communications will be responsible for crafting and executing strategic PR campaigns and media relations for the brand.
The objective of the partnership is to showcase Colive as the future of living and the preferred choice for urban millennials and young couples who seek smart, stylish, safe and serviced homes closer to their workplaces and colleges.
Commenting on the partnership, Suresh Rangarajan, founder and CEO, Colive, said, “Wing Communications, with its expertise and experience in the PR domain, will play a crucial role in amplifying Colive’s vision and value proposition to our target audience. We are delighted to partner with them as we embark on our next phase of growth and expansion. Colive is on a mission to offer Colive residents an upgraded lifestyle with chic designs and contemporary interiors, premium amenities and hassle-free living. Wing Communications is the perfect partner to help us communicate this message effectively and efficiently.”
Speaking of the association, Shiva Bhavani, CEO and co-founder, Wing Communications, added, “Colive is one of India’s leading and fastest-growing co-living and proptech players and we are thrilled to work with them on their PR mandate. We are confident that with our PR team’s expertise, we will be able to position the brand for optimal visibility and impact. In this collaboration, we will be creating and executing innovative, disruptive and seamlessly driven impactful PR campaigns that would help in building a strong brand recall and reputation for Colive in the co-living and proptech space.”