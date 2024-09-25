WTTC appoints FINN Partners to lead ‘Together in Travel’ campaign

Global independent marketing and communications firm FINN Partners, today announced its partnership with the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) to lead global communications for the ‘Together in Travel’ community launch. As part of the corporate communications brief, FINN Partners will manage content creation, PR, SEO, and digital advertising for the new initiative being launched by WTTC at the Global Summit in Perth in October.

The WTTC is a global authority on the economic and social contribution of travel and tourism, representing the sector globally and advocating for its sustainable growth. The Council works with governments, industries, and communities to raise awareness of the travel sector's economic value and to advance important initiatives that promote sustainable and inclusive tourism practices.

The creation of the ‘Together in Travel’ community is specifically aimed at small and medium enterprises (SMEs) which make up 80% of the global travel community and aims to provide tools and content to both accelerate their business growth and ensure their voices are heard globally.

This dynamic and free-to-subscribe community with additional paid membership options rolling out in later phases will focus on empowering these businesses by facilitating meaningful connections, providing valuable insights, and offering tailored learning programs to help them thrive in a competitive market.

The communications mandate for this campaign spans FINN Partners' purpose and social impact teams, as well as their global travel teams. The objective is to drive awareness and engagement that this is the go-to global network for the private sector SMEs in emerging and developed markets and will target all levels from startups to mature businesses.

Julia Simpson, WTTC president and CEO said, “SMEs form the backbone of our global tourism industry and their role in driving growth and innovation is undeniable. By partnering with FINN Partners on the 'Together in Travel' community campaign, we are leveraging their communications and storytelling expertise globally to amplify the voices of SMEs, ensuring they have the sustainable support and visibility needed to thrive in today's competitive landscape.”

Matthew Upchurch, vice chair of membership at WTTC, chairman and CEO of Virtuoso, said “As the founder of a membership organisation myself and a long-time member of WTTC I am delighted to see our joint vision becoming a reality and these important voices being given a platform on the global stage. The ‘Together in Travel’ by WTTC will elevate our role as the voice and advocate for the private sector. I am excited to see the value the WTTC and Together in Travel subscribers will bring to each other as the community thrives.

Debbie Flynn, managing partner, Global Travel Practice Leader at FINN Partners expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "At FINN Partners, we have always believed in the transformative power of travel. By collaborating with the WTTC on the 'Together in Travel' community, we are excited to be leading the campaign which will inspire confidence in the future for this critical part of our sector and ensure sustainable partnerships, growth and resilience.”