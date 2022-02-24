Absolut Vodka updates its flavoured portfolio’s packaging design

Daniel Nilsson, manager of sensory design & strategy, Absolut, added, “Our key focus is to uphold the quality of Absolut Vodka, as we continue to innovate and lead from the front. We do this with expertise and passion. To craft Absolut Vodka’s premium quality end product, there must only be two components: the spirit and the natural flavour. The spirit base must be of the highest quality, allowing the natural flavours to come through in the final taste.”