Absolut Vodka updates its flavoured portfolio’s packaging design

The brand has introduced a new flavour, Absolut Passionfruit, and updated its flavoured range’s liquid and ABV levels.
Absolut Vodka has upgraded its flavour portfolio, as a part of the second phase of its restage. The brand will be offering a new range of flavours to provide consumers tasty cocktails, including popular mixers, like soda water that demand more from a flavoured vodka.
The new bottle design matches the significant update to the Absolut Vodka original bottle in 2021.
Even today, Absolut Vodka is made in its home of Ahus in southern Sweden. It was the first brand to export clear flavoured vodka to the US. The brand claims that it introduced Absolut Peppar and Absolut Citron, the first-ever clear flavoured commercial vodkas. In the 1980s, the brand helped supercharge cocktails by making Bloody Mary and Cosmopolitan.
The range aims to enhance any mixer into a perfectly balanced drink, whether prepared by professional bartenders or at home by the consumers themselves. As per the brand, the new packaging tells the story of the flavour inside and aims to signpost the new taste profile to help the consumers find their favourite flavour and explore new ones. These include:
Artistic bottle update: an updated colour palette and scheme, including artistic brush strokes on the back of the bottle to help the consumers find, trial and experiment with new flavours.
This aims to provide for maximum standout on shelf and has been implemented for Absolut Vodka and across all 12 flavours in the range: Absolut Mandrin, Absolut Vanilla, Absolut Mango, Absolut Citron, Absolut Grapefruit, Absolut Peach, Absolut Watermelon, Absolut Lime, Absolut Raspberri, Absolut Pears, Absolut Passionfruit and Absolut Peppar.
Introduction of updated liquid and ABV levels for the Mandrin, Vanilla, Mango, Citron, Peach, Raspberri, Pears and Peppar flavours, but still developed with natural ingredients, no sugar added.
Introduction of brand new flavour, Absolut Passionfruit, an exotic addition to the range now available in Australia and the UK, with a global roll-out imminent.
Elin Furelid, head of product portfolio and innovation, Absolut, said, “We designed our portfolio with the intention to stand out as a range and family of products. While we let Absolut Vodka original have its own identity as a clearly unflavoured vodka, we’ve used a combination of colours that match the actual fruit and added an artistic brushstroke on the back of the bottle, creating the perfect canvas for the flavourful vodka itself.”
Daniel Nilsson, manager of sensory design & strategy, Absolut, added, “Our key focus is to uphold the quality of Absolut Vodka, as we continue to innovate and lead from the front. We do this with expertise and passion. To craft Absolut Vodka’s premium quality end product, there must only be two components: the spirit and the natural flavour. The spirit base must be of the highest quality, allowing the natural flavours to come through in the final taste.”
Ricardo Dynan, global brand ambassador, Absolut, commented, “Absolut Vodka has had strong links to culture, the arts and creativity since its inception. The upgraded portfolio offers a quality mix of flavours to suit all tastes and occasions – born to mix and perfect for mixing every time.”