"With mass migration, packed oil consumption will rise in smaller towns": Business Head, Dhara

We have learnt that the businesses have to be adaptive in this fast-changing environment to gain competitive edge. We made few necessary changes in our ‘modus operandi’ to keep our operations smooth and effective. Our sales team, for instance, started working from 7 in the morning in the markets, rescheduling delivery times at retailer and distributor level, etc.

We also found sales force automation to be the need of the hour. We have around 18K retailers connected with our system, and plan to expand it to 50k this year. Our distributors turned out to be our strength, and also helped the brand to reach the last mile (possible). Not to miss, we are more extensively planning to increase our distribution in smaller towns.