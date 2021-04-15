100 year old pandemic, 100 year old advertisements...

Over the last 12 months I've taken to something called 'narrative prophylaxis' - protecting oneself with stories. I've been reading different kinds of books - old, new, fiction, non-fiction. I toggle between formats - paperback, kindle, audio books.

One of the books I finished reading recently (actually, listening to on Amazon's Audible) is a shocker titled 'The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Plague in History' by John M. Barry. Written in 2004, it's a brilliant, detailed account of the 1918 flu pandemic, that overlapped with the 1st world war.

Just like we see today, even 100 years ago brands claimed that their products prevented or cured the deadly virus. There was a similar barrage of hygiene and immunity products that claimed to protect users from the disease. All italicised bits below are plucked from the book. I've taken the images from different websites.