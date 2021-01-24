Tale of two biscuits… what happens after the first bite?

Both ads start with a crunch - in one, a homemaker dips Britannia Toastea in chai and starts dispensing her bahu duties towards her sasurji, kiddo and hubby with panache, as her saas (Neena Gupta, by the way) looks on with pride. Meanwhile, in another ad, for Parle G, a kid cutely relieves his mom of her thankless, nonstop housework by making the family - (again, a sasur, a hubby and a kiddo) - realise that she needs a break from fetching them their chai and looking for lost objects. It takes the brand's 'G for Genius' stance ahead.