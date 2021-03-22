How is instant noodles brand Wai Wai staying relevant in a Maggi dominated market?

Unlike Nepal, India is a large and diverse country. What kind of challenges have you faced due to its geography and culture?

India has its own traditional food and snacking habits, and noodles still have a long way to go in terms of acceptance. Apart from that, the appetite for spices and flavours also vary. Noodles compete not only within the category, but also with other Indian food options.

The language is a barrier when it comes to advertising. The southern states are clubbed as South India, but they are very different. It poses a challenge in terms of allocating resources for four different states.

By spending the same amount of money, the geography we can cover with Hindi communication is pretty big. You can’t communicate Malayalam in Karnataka, but can still manage with Hindi in the western markets like Maharashtra.