"I miss laughter, working from home is very quiet": Virginia Sharma

Forgive yourself if you're having a slow day. Many of us are used to being around people, and being productive and efficient with our time – since our industry itself is pretty fast-paced. Because of the circumstances, everything is slowing down, so this is the opposite of the natural pace that we’re used to. The worst thing you can do is to put pressure on yourself. Don’t beat yourself up for not being able to read without getting distracted, or don’t feel guilty for not getting enough done. We have never had the time and space to allow ourselves to feel things – we’ve always been so busy. Take the burden of expectations (away) – otherwise you’re going to feel really bad.

As far as staying productive is concerned, for me, being routine-oriented has been very important. If you were to wake up, workout and shower at a particular time – try to make sure that you continue following that system. If you socialise with people at work or after work, schedule that in, too. For me, I know that around 12 p.m. daily, I like to take a break and chat with someone in the office. Now I have a standing 12 o'clock mentoring session, in its place daily, which remotely replaces what I used to do, physically walking around the office. So, routine is very important, you have to try and make an effort to know yourself and how you spend your time – and plan for it.