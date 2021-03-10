"Marketers must have the attitude of an editor-in-chief": Royal Enfield's Shubhranshu Singh

We have between seven and eight million people on social media; that’s a large community. We did things like ‘do it yourself’ videos, tutorials about to take care of your motorcycle/how to use the GoPro camera, things on apparel, an ‘Art of Motorcycle’ contest that got them to send in illustrations, we asked them to tell us about their bullet stories, we did eight to ten episodes about shops that customise motorcycles… so we became more publisher-like, in a sense. We used to rely a lot more on user generated content. This time we had to step up to the plate and put out more content.