“More important for brands to be famous than persuasive”: Sudhir Sitapati, Hindustan Unilever

After the initial success of the Puddle War film in 2005 and a few of its successors, we thought we were ready to move away from the Daag Acche Hain idea in 2008. But a brilliant piece of consumer research gave us a new set of fresh insights in the area of 'what values do mums look for in kids'. The next film, which we call Dogboy, where a young boy empathises with a teacher who has just lost her dog, done by Arun Iyer and Balki, is still recalled by consumers a decade later.