"My focus is to delay the sunset of print": Worldwide Media's Deepak Lamba

From less than one lakh rupees four years ago to 30 per cent of the group's revenue, we have seen phenomenal growth in digital. We did digital because we had to, as print growth is declining on a standalone basis. The growth has been on the back of our ability to provide a tailormade solution to clients and I don't see that changing. Let's take Filmfare as an example. It is about Bollywood content, which is available on a hundred other platforms in the Internet for free. The presentation of Filmfare might be different but that is not enough to get an Indian consumer to pay. They will simply log in to the free platforms and access the content. To be successful with a pay model, you need to be an Economist which is providing you unique content because of the people writing it and the perspectives it is sharing.

I will give an example to explain what I mean when I say Indians pay for a unique proposition. We have made Filmfare Awards a live show. I remember when I first proposed the idea of making it a live show and charging the audience, I was asked what we were going to price it at. My boss asked me if I would be selling the front row for Rs 20,000. I replied, "No, two lakh." I was told I was out of my mind. But the show was sold out! The next year, we hiked it to three lakh rupees, that was sold out too. The same was the case the following year when we hiked it to four lakh rupees. The funny part is that the rows at the back, priced at Rs 5000, remain unsold.