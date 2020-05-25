“Paywall assures authenticity. Free WhatsApp forwards not as valued by consumers”: Sivakumar Sundaram, BCCL, on e-paper paywall

The Times of India is a mass media brand, and swears by its wide reach and circulation muscle. Won’t putting your e-paper behind a paywall have a negative impact when the circulation of newspapers is already strained?

On the contrary, people will appreciate that we are ensuring they get credible and untampered news in these crucial times. In the current environment of caution, fear and fake news, The Times of India (newspaper) is sought after more than ever for its credible and curated reporting. With the lockdown preventing smooth delivery of the (physical) newspaper to all our readers, we feel it is our duty to make authentic, curated, vetted news accessible to them. The freely available e-paper implied that mischief makers could download, alter and redistribute fake news at will.

By putting our paper behind a paywall, we are ensuring that people, who want to read the original version of the news, can do so with full assurance of its authenticity. We discourage the consumption of downloaded and forwarded versions, which, by the way, can be tampered with, of the newspaper as that can be misleading and dangerous for our society in these fragile times.