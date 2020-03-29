Viral Diaries: A chat with ALTBalaji's SVP - marketing, Divya Dixit

Early mornings are set for housework. I strongly believe in the dignity of labour and this has given me a chance to inculcate the same in my 15-year-old daughter. Post the family is fed, cleaning is done, lunch is prepped, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., I am constantly available on calls, emails and phones. Of course, the work does spill over post 8 p.m., and then it’s again time with the family. I sort of enjoy WFH as I have three kids, one human and two furry paws, and this gives me a chance to see them during the day, that I never had earlier.