Why Hoichoi's Vishnu Mohta feels theatrical releases of films help OTT players

As you get into films, does that mean you will take the foot off the accelerator when it comes to originals?

Not at all. We make sure we release something new every week and at least two series every month. We did the same during the lockdowns too, and will continue to invest in our original content. We will continue to do digital premieres and Hoichoi original movies. ‘First Day First Show’ is an add-on, not a substitute.

As an OTT platform, I would like a film to have a theatrical release. It adds to the hype of the film. The theatre makes the film big. When we are doing direct-to-digital launches, from marketing to PR, everything is on the platform, which adds to the cost.

Theatrical releases add value for the OTT platforms. Even if I acquire a movie directly, I would want it to have a theatrical release first and then land on the OTT platform. Anyway, most of the time, people like to watch old movies. Films have archival value.