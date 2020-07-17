"Will lead with actions, not just ads": Sanjay Gupta, Uber

As the country 'unlocks', transport is going to be a big question. Also, today, you don't just rival Ola, but the entire used car market. How do you appraise the situation?

These are unprecedented times and difficult to crystal gaze. Global reports indicate 70-90 per cent decrease in public-transit ridership in major cities across the world. Operators will need to implement and control strict hygiene protocols, such as compulsory face masks, restricting the number of riders, disinfection of vehicles, etc.

At Uber, we envision riders in the ‘new normal’ to expect the highest standards of safety, reliability and affordability. Despite these immediate trends, mobility will always remain a basic need to keep cities moving. Operators will need to adjust their strategies to focus more on hygiene and safety as explained above. The need of the hour will be to invest in technology that will ensure the safety of citizens.

During the first phase of the crisis, it’s been heartening to see our communities come together with a collective sense of responsibility. As we move into the 'new normal', it’s our goal to encourage this same sense of shared responsibility. Uber, riders, drivers — we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe!