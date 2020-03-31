“Work from home should not be construed as micro-managing”: Siddhartha Roy

There is no denying that COVID-19 has changed the way we live and operate. Staying at home is suggested to be the best way to flatten the curve and as responsible citizens, it is our duty to follow that. In the light of the current situation, it is the need of the hour for marketing and media professionals to work towards building and fostering personalized and long-lasting relationships with their target audiences through responsible messaging. This would go a long way in creating a strong brand affinity and loyalty. Marketing professionals also have the time to understand consumer behaviour. While it is true that offline marketing initiatives for some categories have been affected, it is equally true that social distancing has made the digital medium the go-to source of communication. Marketers must try to innovate with their approach and continue engaging with their audiences.