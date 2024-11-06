American Eagle hires Janhvi Kapoor to dominate women’s denim market

American Eagle, a $4 billion brand in the US, made its debut in the Indian market in 2018 through a partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL). Through this collaboration, ABFRL aims to significantly broaden the brand's presence. As of 2024, the brand has established a presence in over 300 points of sale, including approximately 70 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs).

At present, over half of its revenue is derived from its jeans.

Shashank Mishra, the brand head of American Eagle India, says that the majority of its stores are located in the northern, western, and southern regions of India, mainly in metro and tier-one cities.

He adds that the brand is somewhat slower in the East, but plans to expand into that market within a year or two. At present, the brand is exclusively located in South City Mall, Kolkata, within the East market.

The brand started its journey with company-owned stores, beginning in malls, and progressively expanded to high-street locations in chosen geographies. “We are now transitioning into franchise agreements and launching franchise locations,” Mishra says.

The brand has introduced its global ‘Live Your Life’ campaign in India, showcasing actress Janhvi Kapoor as the campaign's face. The campaign highlights self-expression as a fundamental value, urging young individuals to celebrate their uniqueness without the need for approval from brands or influencers.

Mishra says that American Eagle is a youth culture brand dedicated to offering comfortable jeans to the premium segment.

The customer base of the brand, both in the US and internationally, primarily consists of younger audiences—mainly Gen-Z and younger millennials in the premium segment.

“Our campaign, ‘Live Your Life Now,’ embodies values such as freedom, self-expression, and authenticity. Janhvi Kapoor truly represents this mindset, making her the perfect choice for us,” he adds.

He notes that the brand's business is evenly divided between men and women on a global scale. “However, in India, there exists a gap in the leading denim market for women’s wear, and through our collaboration with Jahnvi, we intend to seize that market share more swiftly,” he emphasises.

In the US, the phrase “Live Your Life” has been a trademark of American Eagle for more than a decade. They have formed a partnership with 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff for that market.

In the Indian market, the brand operated by ABFRL is pursuing a digital strategy for the campaign, utilising platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and various below-the-line activities.

Below the Line (BTL) marketing is a promotional strategy that employs focused campaigns to create interest in a product or service.

The brand is focussing on word-of-mouth marketing. Mishra emphasises that its customers serve as its most significant ambassadors.

He further notes that authenticity is the fundamental value of the brand. “Nearly half of our first-time customers return to make repeat purchases, which speaks volumes about their satisfaction with our brand,” he adds.

The brand is collaborating with micro-influencers who specialise in regional-specific areas to build momentum in influencer marketing. “We plan to work alongside local influencers who possess a substantial following in targeted markets,” he says.

Aboard vs the Indian market

American Eagle is making significant strides in the Indian market, particularly in regions like Punjab, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Telangana, where there is a higher concentration of NRIs.

Mishra observes that these experienced customers are actively pursuing the brand’s offerings in stores.

He acknowledges that Indian consumers have unique expectations, seeking increased variety, superior quality, and more competitive pricing.

As a result, American Eagle has modified its strategy in India by providing a wider variety of styles instead of merely expanding the size options for the same styles, which is the method used in US stores.

The brand has introduced the Denim Academy to deepen customer comprehension of the quality of its denim. This initiative aims to educate front-end staff on different fabrics and fits, ensuring they are prepared to inform and engage with customers effectively.