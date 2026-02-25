BKT expands beyond B2B, eyes 5% share in India’s B2C tyres market by 2030

For close to four decades, Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT) has built its global reputation as an off-highway tyre specialist, supplying to agriculture, mining, construction and industrial sectors across 163 countries.

Now, the Mumbai-headquartered company is attempting its most ambitious pivot yet: entering India’s on-road consumer tyre market.

The opportunity is significant. According to industry reports, India’s overall tyre market reached approximately USD 14.45 billion in 2025. The replacement segment which largely mirrors the B2C market where consumers directly purchase tyres through dealerships and increasingly online channels accounts for nearly 58% of that pie, translating to roughly USD 8.4 billion.

For BKT, this isn’t a new category, but a new customer as it expands into the USD 8-billion consumer replacement market.

The financial ambition behind the move

In FY25, BKT clocked revenues of approximately Rs 10,600 crore. Over the next five years, the company is targeting Rs. 23,000 crore in revenue.

That scale-up is not expected to come from its traditional stronghold alone.

The long-term revenue mix vision is clearly defined:

70% from off-highway tyres

20% from on-highway (consumer) tyres

10% from third-party carbon black sales

Why now?

Mahesh Koppad, chief marketing officer – India, BKT, attributes the move to three structural shifts: rapid road infrastructure expansion, rising vehicle ownership aspirations and what he describes as limited brand innovation within the tyre category over the last decade.

India is already among BKT’s fastest-growing markets in off-highway tyres. The company operates four major production facilities in India: Waluj, Bhiwadi, Chopanki, and Bhuj. Bhuj serves as the primary hub, housing a dedicated test track, an R&D centre, and a carbon black plant.

With this vertically integrated manufacturing backbone, BKT believes it can leverage engineering credibility into consumer mobility.

But it enters a segment dominated by entrenched names such as MRF, CEAT, Apollo Tyres and JK Tyre brands built on decades of retail trust and mechanic relationships.

The 2030 marker: 5% domestic market share

BKT has set a domestic target: 5% market share in India's on-road tire segment by 2030.

To enable this, the company has onboarded around 70 distributors specifically for the on-highway vertical. This is a structurally separate network from its off-highway business, with dedicated distributors for each segment to prevent channel conflict. Only a small percentage overlaps.

This dual-distribution strategy allows BKT to preserve its specialist approach while building fresh retail depth in consumer markets.

Mahesh Koppad, Chief Marketing Officer – India, BKT

No split branding: one BKT for all mobility segments

One of the biggest shifts in this transition is marketing orientation. BKT insists its brand DNA remains unchanged. Historically, BKT’s brand-building leaned on dealer networks and long-term sports sponsorships. In B2C, that won’t suffice.

From B2B to 360-degree consumer play

The company is going 360 degrees, with television as the lead medium to drive mass awareness across urban and rural markets. Digital will shoulder the task of personalisation and contextual messaging, especially across categories ranging from two-wheelers to CVR. Print and outdoor will play impact roles.

Influencer marketing will also be part of the digital mix, particularly auto and bike specialists, and acknowledgement that tyre buying decisions are often shaped by expert advocacy rather than impulse branding.

Product strategy: segmentation, not scatter

Unlike a blanket entry, BKT is rolling out a structured product architecture.

In the two-wheeler category, it has introduced two sub-brands:

Thyros: Targeted at cross, trail and street segments

Zenova: Focused on sport and street riding

This bifurcation signals intent to play across commuter and performance segments while building differentiated identities within the same umbrella brand.

In passenger vehicles, the focus is on comfort and design, with aesthetic detailing positioned as a differentiator. In commercial vehicle radials, durability and retreadability form the core value proposition.

Notably, the company has engaged an Italy-based design firm, known for having worked on Ferrari’s design projects. While BKT has not disclosed the agency’s name, it has confirmed the collaboration with the Italian design house.

Premium positioning, not price disruption

BKT is not entering as a discount challenger.

The pricing strategy is aligned with market leaders. The company intends to maintain a premium positioning relative to Indian peers, backed by its claim of manufacturing excellence and vertically integrated supply chain.

That choice suggests confidence — but also raises the bar. Premium positioning demands premium perception, which in turn requires sustained brand investment.

Retaining Ranveer Singh, adding sonic identity

Ranveer Singh continues as the brand ambassador, providing continuity across off-highway and on-highway verticals. The company debated refreshing the face but ultimately chose to maintain a unified brand presence.

The broader brand transformation is encapsulated in the platform's “Elevate Your Drive” message, seeking to connect mechanical performance with individual advancement.

More unusually, BKT has introduced a sonic identity, an audio brand signature designed to aid recall. In a tyre category where audio branding is rare, this move signals a long-term play on brand memory structures rather than short-term visibility.

Leveraging sports equity

BKT’s sports associations, including multiple IPL team sponsorships, offer built-in amplification. The company has already established a strong presence in men’s cricket through its partnerships and has now expanded into women’s cricket properties as well. As it expands into B2C, these associations could serve as ready media multipliers.

The company’s success will depend on three factors:

Sustained brand investment beyond launch year

Retail ecosystem buy-in

Ability to translate industrial credibility into consumer desirability

If BKT achieves its Rs 23,000 crore revenue target within five years while maintaining a 70-20-10 revenue split, the on-highway expansion will be validated as more than diversification.

For now, the move marks one of the more ambitious B2B-to-B2C pivots in India’s manufacturing landscape, a test of whether an engineering-first company can also become a consumer-first brand.