From 90 to 4,500 branches: Generali Central’s regional expansion explained

When Generali Central Life Insurance (GCLI) and Generali Central Insurance (GCI) launched Here Now, their inaugural joint brand campaign, it marked a significant milestone in the insurer's journey following the merger. This campaign follows the rebranding of Future Generali to Generali Central, which took place after the Central Bank of India joined as a joint venture partner earlier this year, alongside the Italian insurance major, Generali.

For chief marketing and customer experience officer Geetanjali Chugh Kothari, Here Now is not just an announcement campaign; it’s an attempt to reframe how Indians perceive insurance itself.

Insurance is a truly "here and now" category,” she says, adding, “You sign the cheque today, and your family is protected tomorrow. The action must happen now, even though the benefit is for the future."

From Future Generali to Generali Central

The rebranding process formally began in June with the signing of the shareholding agreement, followed by regulatory approvals in July. By August, the new entity went live for customers. The campaign itself launched on November 2.

The transition was not merely cosmetic. Future Generali had faced headwinds over the last few years due to the erosion of trust associated with the Future Group’s insolvency proceedings. The Central Bank of India, holding a 26% stake alongside Generali’s 74%, helped reset that perception.

“The Central Bank brings 115 years of trust in Indian banking. Generali brings close to 200 years of global insurance expertise,” says Kothari. “This was an opportunity to celebrate the coming together of two legacy institutions.”

While India recently amended Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms to allow 100% foreign ownership in insurance, Kothari believes having a strong Indian partner remains critical.

“Even without the mandate, we strongly believe that to build a brand of scale in India, you need a trusted Indian institution. The Central Bank gives us that.”

Who is Generali Central selling to?

Despite increasing awareness around insurance, penetration remains low. Kothari is clear that the category still makes sense to consumers only after they reach a certain life stage.

“The sweetest spot remains 35 to 45 years,” she says. “This is the sandwich generation, planning for children’s education, supporting ageing parents, and starting to think about retirement.”

Generali Central is also pushing into younger cohorts with tailored products. Sampoorna Samadhan, a recently launched ULIP-plus-term plan, caters to younger consumers seeking market-linked returns and protection.

“Younger consumers are YOLO-driven but also risk-aware,” she notes. “They want growth and protection both.”

The company has also launched WIN (Women in Insurance), a digital-first channel that uses reels and social media-led education, often created by college students, to reach younger audiences.

A heavy omnichannel mix, yet the real focus is regional India

The campaign rollout began with print announcements to signal the coming together of the two institutions, including front-page placements across 22 editions in August. This was followed by television and OTT buys across national and regional networks.

Connected TV was a significant part of the plan, with a presence across India, Australia, and South Africa. Platforms included Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, and Jio properties, alongside regional entertainment programmes such as Bigg Boss Kannada, Star Singer (Kerala), and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (West Bengal).

With the Central Bank’s pan-India footprint, regional languages were non-negotiable. The campaign was dubbed in multiple languages, including Punjabi and Odia, to deepen its reach beyond metropolises.

Out-of-home served as a reminder medium, with a presence on the Mumbai Metro, Uber cabs, and Swiggy app integrations. Digital investments were concentrated on the usual duopoly, Google and Meta, supplemented by YouTube and OTT.

“TV still takes the lion’s share whenever it’s in the mix,” says Kothari. “Digital and outdoor work as strong reinforcements.”

Why isn’t the brand leaning on celebrity endorsements?

Notably, Here Now does not feature a celebrity, a deliberate choice in a category flooded with star-led messaging.

“Celebrities only work if they have meaning in the narrative,” says Kothari, quoting the late ad veteran Piyush Pandey. “Otherwise, they just add to clutter.”

She points to iconic non-celebrity campaigns like Vodafone’s ZooZoos as proof that strong storytelling can trump star power. Globally, Generali has stayed away from celebrity endorsements, choosing instead to focus on real people in real situations.

“In today’s environment, when one celebrity is endorsing 15–20 brands, associations blur. Unless the creative is built around the celebrity, it doesn’t add value.”

Growth lies beyond metros

Finally, Generali Central’s growth engine is firmly pointed beyond urban India.

“Metros are cluttered and overserved,” Kothari says. “The real opportunity lies in regional markets, where disposable income is growing, choices are fewer, and trust matters more.”

For Generali Central, Here. Now. is as much a brand statement as it is a strategic signal: the future of insurance growth in India lies in acting decisively in the present.

The Central Bank’s scale changes the game

One of the biggest advantages post-merger has been access to the Central Bank of India’s distribution network.

“Earlier, we had 90 branches. Today, we have access to 4,500 Central Bank branches,” says Kothari. “All of them were activated within the first 30 days.”

The impact has been immediate. Generali Central has jumped three ranks in one quarter, while its market share has doubled in the same period. Monthly sales from the Central Bank channel alone now exceed what the company earlier achieved as a standalone entity.

“People outside metros have both disposable income and the desire for good financial solutions,” she adds. “And when the Central Bank is the counter, it removes doubts around trust and longevity.”

What’s next: from awareness to meaning

While the first burst focused on announcing the merger and rebrand, the second phase will move the brand from awareness to consideration.

“Burst two will answer a simple question: why should someone choose Generali Central?” says Kothari. “It will focus on life stages, goals, and how we add value across them.”

Policy tailwinds are also helping. Recent GST rationalisation, FDI liberalisation, and customer-friendly changes, such as reduced lock-in periods and improved surrender values, are making insurance more accessible.

“The regulator is clearly pushing customer-centricity,” she says. “All of this will help increase category penetration.”