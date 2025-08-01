From Dior to Chanel: The Devil Wears Prada 2 hints at major brand collabs

Miranda Priestly is back, and so is the movie that made every intern fear a ringing desk phone. Nearly two decades after The Devil Wears Prada (2006) turned fashion into warfare, the sequel is officially in the works, and the buzz is louder and very online.

From Reddit threads to TikTok and Instagram fan theories, the forthcoming installment isn’t just a movie comeback; it’s shaping up to be a full-blown cultural reset.

Disney’s 20th Century Studios has confirmed the sequel with a teaser, and the original cast- Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are returning to the front row of the cinematic fashion drama.

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is now officially in production.



pic.twitter.com/RCYqDCYbp7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 30, 2025

A cultural moment before it even hits screens

Even without an official trailer, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has sparked massive conversation across social media. Leaked set photos of Anne Hathaway’s evolved wardrobe and Meryl Streep’s commanding trench coat looks have gone viral, with fans decoding every bag, boot, and button.

I also like watching behind the scene video of Devil Wears Prada 2. Could be seen here : Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci ready to be filmed. Really great outfit too 😊👍.



🎥: 小不点yuki在美国 pic.twitter.com/BGsXE20rFr — Vina Verde🎙️🎧🎸 || streaming MINTY LATTE ☕ (@vinaverdemusic) July 30, 2025

TikTok and Instagram creators are dissecting each outfit, and fashion forums are speculating on character arcs and brand affiliations.

The first film’s enduring popularity, from meme formats to its “cerulean sweater” monologue, has made audiences even more excited for the sequel to drop.

In fact, the buzz has become so intense that fans are joking, “At this rate, we’ll watch the whole movie in paparazzi reels before it even hits theatres.” Some are even referring to the on-set leaks as a slow-motion spoiler fest.

Brands, bags & buzz: Fashion’s real stars in the sequel

Even without an official brand collaboration, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is already influencing what people are wearing and searching for. Leaked set photos have stirred fashion chatter online, with fans zooming in on everything from Andy’s Gabriela Hearst maxi to Miranda’s Jimmy Choo sunglasses.

Big names such as Prada, Dior, Chanel, Coach, and Valentino are getting organic visibility via these carefully styled leaks, while newer labels like Phoebe Philo’s line, Collina Strada, and Totême are also gaining traction.



Anne Hathaway’s vintage Coach bag has brought a wave of searches on resale websites, while Emily Blunt’s Dior looks and a pinstriped Jean Paul Gaultier suit have caught the internet’s eye.

emily blunt wearing dior "safety pin" shirt paired with jean paul gaultier pants & wiederhoeft bustier top on the set of "the devil wears prada 2" pic.twitter.com/XRMeeALAEJ — ❦ (@modelsdiaryy) July 30, 2025

Compared to fashion movies like Cruella and House of Gucci, this sequel is already generating more excitement, proving just how strong the link between movies and fashion still is.

From page to screen to sequel: The power cast returns

Nearly two decades after its release, The Devil Wears Prada remains one of the most iconic fashion films ever made, and the sequel brings back its powerhouse cast.

Anne Hathaway reprises her role as Andy Sachs, now a media professional with her own evolved sense of style. Meryl Streep returns as the formidable Miranda Priestly, and Emily Blunt as the razor-sharp Emily Charlton, who appears to have climbed the fashion corporate ladder.

Stanley Tucci is also back as Nigel, Miranda’s trusted confidant. The film introduces new faces like Simone Ashley and Pauline Chalamet, hinting at a generational handoff.



The story, like the original, is loosely inspired by Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling 2003 novel, itself based on her experiences as assistant to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The sequel is helmed by the original screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, with buzz about director David Frankel potentially returning as well.

What’s the sequel about?

While author Lauren Weisberger did pen a follow-up novel in 2013 titled Revenge Wears Prada, it’s unclear how closely the upcoming film will stick to that storyline.

In the book, Andy is now 30, on the verge of marriage, and thriving as a magazine editor, working alongside her old colleague Emily until Miranda unexpectedly comes back into her life.

Reports suggest the film may borrow elements from the book but will also explore fresh plotlines.

According to Variety, the sequel will see Miranda grappling with the downfall of traditional print media and seeking support from Emily, who’s now a top executive at a luxury fashion house, to secure ad revenue.

Interestingly, Lauren Weisberger once worked as an assistant to Anna Wintour at Vogue, the real-life inspiration behind Miranda, and Wintour recently announced her departure as editor-in-chief after an iconic 37-year run.

When is it releasing?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theatres on Friday, May 1, 2026, just ahead of fashion’s biggest event, the Met Gala (held the first Monday of May). A teaser poster, featuring a pair of the iconic red stilettos from the original, confirms the film is now in production. No plot details yet; a full trailer is still awaited.

Big buzz, but unconfirmed: $10M–$90M value still just a guess

As per a recent LinkedIn post by Chris Colombo (associated with The Global Entertainment Marketing Academy of Arts & Sciences) The Devil Wears Prada 2 is said to have generated over $10 million in earned media value (EMV) so far, with projections up to $90 million by release.

However, as of July 2025, no independent trade or business source has verified these numbers. The figures likely stem from internal marketing estimates or social listening tools and should be viewed as speculative rather than confirmed data.