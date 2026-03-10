From Rebel Kid to Tamannaah Bhatia: The celebrity rush in jewellery biz

On Women’s Day this year, a new jewellery venture quietly entered the market. Ekatra Retail Ventures, co-founded by Sussanne Khan alongside Pavitra Gandhi, Sunny Sakaria, Vasuki Punj and Chirayu Yardi, announced its entry into the lab-grown diamond jewellery segment.

The brand’s debut collection features Shristi Ratna, a proprietary diamond cut designed with 108 facets. But beyond the product itself, the launch reflects a broader shift underway in India’s jewellery market.

Actors Jennifer Winget, influencer Apoorva Mukhija (Rebel Kid), and filmmaker Pragya Kapoor will collaborate on story-driven collections for the brand, drawing on their personal journeys and style. Their involvement reflects a wider trend: celebrities are increasingly entering the jewellery business, particularly within the everyday wear category.

But Ekatra is far from the only example. In recent years, several prominent personalities have either launched or partnered with jewellery brands.

A celebrity gold rush

In January 2026, actor Tamannaah Bhatia launched Tamannaah Fine Jewellery, inaugurating a flagship store in Mumbai’s Juhu. The brand specialises in contemporary 14K and 18K gold pieces designed for everyday wear, drawing inspiration from her family’s longstanding jewellery retail heritage.

During Navratri in October 2025, actor Vivek Oberoi launched Solitario Diamonds, a premium lab-grown diamond brand he co-founded.

Indinoor, a contemporary festive jewellery brand from the House of Isharya, was co-created by Shanaya Kapoor and Gauri Tandon and launched in September 2025. The brand reinterprets traditional Indian jewellery for a younger demographic, offering a diverse range of earrings, necklaces, bangles, bracelets, and traditional accessories such as maangtikkas, nose rings, and waist belts.

Additionally, Palmonas, a direct-to-consumer jewellery brand established in 2022 by entrepreneurs Pallavi Mohadikar and Dr Amol Patwari, counts actor Shraddha Kapoor as a co-founder and partner, enhancing the label’s celebrity visibility.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has also been involved with Tyaani Jewellery, which focuses on Polki jewellery crafted from natural uncut diamonds. While the brand is traditionally known for occasion wear, it has progressively introduced lighter, everyday pieces.

Collectively, these ventures point to a clear pattern: celebrity-backed jewellery brands are emerging as a distinct category within the market.

Why everyday jewellery?

Unlike traditional jewellery businesses centred around weddings and investment purchases, many of these newer brands prioritise lighter, wearable pieces intended for daily use.

This shift mirrors a broader change in consumer behaviour among younger generations.

For Generation Z and millennials, jewellery is increasingly perceived less as an heirloom investment and more as a fashion accessory, something suitable for work, casual styling, or frequent rotation. Social media has further accelerated this trend, transforming jewellery into a content-friendly fashion item that influencers can showcase daily rather than reserving for special occasions.

Legacy brands adapting

Notably, the push towards everyday jewellery is not confined to startups or celebrity ventures. Established jewellery houses are also expanding into this segment.

Tanishq, one of India’s largest jewellery retailers, has long cultivated this category through Mia by Tanishq, a sub-brand targeting working women and daily wear. The brand recently appointed actor Aneet Padda as its ambassador.

More recently, Tanishq signed actor Ananya Panday as an ambassador, signalling its intent to remain relevant to a style-conscious audience.

Its annual Festival of Diamonds showcases this evolution, featuring a range from statement pieces to lighter designs tailored for everyday wear.

Other major players are adopting similar strategies.

Kalyan Jewellers offers Hera, a line of affordable daily wear jewellery.

CaratLane, now under Tanishq, prominently features an ‘Everyday’ category focused on lightweight, modern designs.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds presents collections such as Era, designed for casual styling.

Digital-first brands like GIVA, founded in 2019, have built their business around affordable sterling silver and lab-grown diamond jewellery aimed at everyday wear. The brand boasts a strong omnichannel presence and counts actor Anushka Sharma as its ambassador.

The price of gold and aspiration

Another significant factor shaping this category is the rising price of gold.

As gold prices continue to increase, traditional heavy jewellery purchases are becoming less accessible to younger consumers. Everyday jewellery, often crafted with lighter gold weights or alternative materials, provides a more affordable entry point into the category.

Lab-grown diamonds have further accelerated this shift by offering the appearance of natural diamonds at a fraction of the cost.

Jewellery as the new celebrity startup

In many respects, jewellery is beginning to resemble the celebrity beauty brand boom witnessed over the past decade.

Similar to skincare and makeup, jewellery offers celebrities a category that naturally aligns with personal style, storytelling, and visual branding. Social media visibility plays a critical role: a ring, necklace, or bracelet featured in everyday content can quickly become a powerful product endorsement.

The key question is not whether more celebrity jewellery brands will emerge, but whether India’s increasingly competitive everyday jewellery market can sustain them all.