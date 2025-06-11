How Flipkart plans to win the beauty market with premiumisation and shoppable videos

Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart is actively focusing on expanding its range of beauty and skin-care products on the platform. The brand is targeting the 377 million strong Gen Z individuals who are eager and inclined to purchase beauty and skincare products.

During a recent event, the leadership team of the e-commerce giant stated that beauty is one of Flipkart’s fastest-growing verticals, even outperforming major categories such as electronics. Sales have reportedly doubled year-on-year, and the category is becoming increasingly central to Flipkart’s content and commerce strategy.

“Today, there are roughly 377 million Gen Zs in India—that's more than the combined population of the US and Canada. About 85% of household decisions in India are either directly or indirectly influenced by Gen Z. Around 60–70% of them actively search for beauty trends and inspiration online,” says Priyanka Bhargav, group insights head, consumer research and senior director at Flipkart.

At the heart of this are Gen Z’s consumption patterns, as they become increasingly educated about beauty and skincare through influencers.

“We’re seeing a massive wave of interest in skincare and haircare, especially among Gen Z consumers," says Sakait Chaudhary, senior vice president of category, design, and operations at Flipkart.

He notes that these users are not just influenced by traditional marketing; rather, they are motivated by trends, particular ingredients, and the perspectives of creators and influencers.

Focus on influencers and video commerce

The platform is focusing on video commerce and is onboarding a significant number of influencers to boost sales. Manjari Singhal, head of business for FMCG at Cleartrip and general merchandise at Flipkart, emphasises the importance of collaborating with trusted voices to recreate the offline beauty consultation experience via video commerce.

“Consider it as the next evolution of personalised shopping. Just as a store assistant might guide you in person, now influencers demonstrate and recommend products in real-time on our platform. This model combines three key elements: familiar influencers, interactive video selling, and relevant product trends. And we're already seeing the results in our numbers,” she adds.

Singhal notes that India is presently in the initial phases of adopting video commerce. Although the format is still evolving, the future is oriented towards dynamic, video-led selling rather than static tactics. That is where Flipkart is making its investment.

The brand is establishing strategic partnerships with both domestic and international brands to produce video-first content featuring influencers, thereby connecting product discovery with commerce.

“We have the data and personalisation capabilities to connect brands with the right audiences. Influencer-led content, when combined with Flipkart’s e-commerce infrastructure, becomes a powerful vehicle for engagement and conversion,” says Singhal.

What does this mean for creators?

The Flipkart platform stands out from other social media platforms for creators by allowing influencers to monetise directly on the platform. In contrast to platforms such as Instagram or YouTube, where purchase intent may not be immediate, Flipkart effectively combines content with commerce.

Influencers participate as affiliates, earning commissions when their content drives conversions within the Flipkart ecosystem. This comprehensive experience, spanning from discovery to purchase, provides creators with a distinctive monetisation opportunity while enhancing conversion rates for Flipkart, according to Flipkart.

Premiumisation and onboarding of premium brands

The Flipkart leadership team states that although India remains a price-sensitive market, premiumisation is the prevailing trend this season. Brands are altering their marketing strategies to appeal to a more upscale audience, while consumers are increasingly willing to invest in premium brands. This phenomenon is here to stay.

"Sales of premium products on the platform have more than doubled over the past two years, and this growth is accelerating," says Kartheek Kanumuru, senior director of beauty and personal care at Flipkart.

He adds that premiumisation is no longer limited to metropolitan areas. There is a notable increase in high-end beauty in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The significant surprise has prompted brands to scale accordingly.

According to him, consumers are developing more intricate skincare routines—what once consisted of merely face wash and moisturiser has transformed into a multistep process involving serums, specialised treatments, and additional products.

There is an increase in shopping focused on specific issues, with products aimed at pigmentation, acne, and more. "It’s not solely about premium products; it also involves specialisation and innovative formats."

Challenges and positioning

When asked how Flipkart intends to establish itself as the preferred destination for all makeup and skincare needs, particularly in light of the presence of platforms like Nykaa and Tira.

Kanumuru says that Flipkart's strengths are its scale, diversity, and personalisation. Flipkart addresses a broad range of consumer needs, from value-focused to premium offerings, he adds.

“Flipkart is also actively onboarding emerging and D2C beauty brands, both domestic and international. One focus area is expanding the presence of global brands, which are gaining traction even beyond metro cities," says Kanumuru.

(With inputs from Kausar Madhiya and Anushka Jha)