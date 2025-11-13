How Myntra is turning shoppers into creators & concerts into commerce

When a fashion platform starts to look like a media network, you know the rules are changing. That’s precisely where Myntra stands today. What began as an e-commerce marketplace has evolved into one of India’s largest content-commerce ecosystems, powered by 3.5 million shopper-creators, 160,000 affiliate influencers, and a growing universe of shoppable videos that turn browsing into buying.

From creators to communities

India’s creator economy is shifting from aspiration to relatability, moving from mega-influencers to micro-creators. Instead of showing what’s new globally, creators now demonstrate how trends fit everyday life—“what someone like me uses.”

In fashion, global runway looks are being adapted for Indian realities, from college wear to café or concert outfits. This coincides with the rise of affiliate commerce, where creators embed product links and earn commissions based on engagement and sales.

Myntra has formalised this shift with its Ultimate Glam Clan, launched in September 2024, which allows any shopper to become a creator.

The platform hit 1 million creators in 2025 within the first quarter and now counts 3.5 million shopper-creators, 66% of whom are Gen Z. Conversions from creator-led content rise 25–28%, and nearly 20% of Myntra’s 75 million+ monthly users engage with social content.

This growth reflects the next phase of the ecosystem, one where everyone can be a creator. Whether you have 1,000 followers or 500, your influence within your community matters.

Inside Myntra’s content-commerce network

At the heart of this model sits the Myntra Glam Stream ecosystem, built on three pillars:

Ultimate Glam Clan (UGC): Every shopper can become a creator directly on Myntra.

Myntra KOLs: OTT-style, shoppable content driven by celebrities and top creators.

Affiliate Programme: A network of 160,000 creators across Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat, generating 9 billion monthly impressions and nearly 10% of platform traffic.

Together, these programmes fuel 350,000+ monthly active creators, contributing 10% of Myntra’s total revenue, a figure that has doubled over the past year.

Long-form storytelling formats, talk shows, reality segments, and docu-style content (around 15 minutes) are emerging as strong performers.

And audience behaviour differs by region: Chandigarh favours celebrity-led content (56%), Mizoram leans towards user-generated videos (18%), while West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh account for a significant 66% of Gen Z viewership.

Overall, Myntra’s social commerce charter has grown 50% in the past four months, making it one of the company’s fastest-growing verticals.

From content to commerce

Unlike traditional influencer marketing, Myntra’s format integrates inspiration and purchase on a single screen. “As users watch content, the featured products appear right below, ready to buy in real time,” said Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra.

The model is performance-led: creators earn commissions on every transaction they drive, making the ecosystem scalable without fixed budgets.

Fashion continues to dominate, but content consumption is diversifying—45% fashion and 55% beauty, jewellery, and luxury. This not only widens Myntra’s lifestyle play but also deepens its appeal among newer, non-fashion audiences.

When commerce meets concerts: Inside Myntra’s Glam Stream Fest

Myntra’s content-commerce story doesn’t end online. It’s going live, literally. The upcoming Glam Stream Fest 2025 expands on the brand’s Creator Fest legacy, which began in 2022 with 200 creators and grew to 800 in 2024.

This year’s edition transforms into a full-scale lifestyle festival, bringing together 3,000 creators, 5,000 customers, and 30+ brand partners, including Ralph Lauren, TirTir, Skin1004, OPI, Armaf, Dermaco, Pixi, Bene Kleed, be!MYN, Belkin, and Fujifilm.

Headlined by Himesh Reshammiya, Shalmali Kholgade, Paradox, and Maahi, this event signifies Myntra’s foray into the live cultural arena where music, fashion, and shopping intersect.

“We’ve seen a surge in concert culture across the country, and people put significant effort into what to wear for concerts,” said Sunder Balasubramanian.

“Whenever there’s a big show, we curate special drops on what to wear for concerts; it’s becoming a trend and a subculture in itself. All of this made our move toward a music-led format feel completely natural.”

Brands, balance and the road ahead

International labels are joining the platform organically, drawn by its scale and measurable ROI. “We’re not focused on monetisation yet,” Balasubramanian said, “but brands see value in how creator content drives engagement and conversion.”

For Myntra, the challenge is maintaining authenticity amid scale. The company believes creators themselves are the safeguard. “They know their audiences best, whether they have 500 or a million followers, and that keeps the balance intact.”

Looking ahead, Myntra plans to triple its creator base and double social commerce’s revenue share within 12–18 months. With India’s online fashion and lifestyle market projected to reach $40–45 billion by 2028, the company aims to grow the creator economy from 2.5 million to 10 million creators, turning every shopper into a storyteller.

“Social commerce has emerged as a strong growth engine, reshaping how India discovers fashion,” Balasubramanian said. “Our goal is to make every shopper a creator and every interaction a story worth sharing.”