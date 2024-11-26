McDonald’s (W&S) CMO on beating urban blues with the McCrispy

In September 2024, McDonald’s India (West and South) introduced the McCrispy Chicken burger—a globally popular menu item from the quick-service restaurant (QSR)—to the Indian market. This launch coincided with a period of declining urban demand, rising rural demand, and increasing premiumisation. Meanwhile, rival QSRs like Burger King was rolling out affordable menu items.

FMCG players also highlighted the muted urban demand in media reports. Nestlé India’s chair and managing director, Suresh Narayanan, noted that “pressure points are coming from megacities and metros.” Similarly, Tata Consumer Products flagged a “softness” in urban demand during the same period.

The introduction of the McCrispy Chicken and its vegetarian counterpart, the Crispy Veggie aims to bolster McDonald’s offerings in the “large filling burger space,” according to Arvind R P, chief marketing officer, McDonald’s India (W&S).

He explained that the McCrispy and the brand’s gourmet burgers are designed to retain consumers, while its affordable options, such as the Rs 69 Chicken Surprise Burger and the Rs 75 McAloo Tikki, aim to recruit new ones.

In a conversation with afaqs!, Arvind delved into the brand’s approach to catering to both the affordable and premium segments, explaining that the McCrispy, despite its Rs 199 price tag (or above Rs 200 basis location), is not considered a premium burger. He also addressed the brand’s focus on delivery and takeaway versus dine-in.

What led to the introduction of the McCrispy burgers in India?

We conducted extensive research to identify growth opportunities and one such opportunity was in the large, filling burger space. For instance, in 2021, we introduced our line of gourmet burgers.

This time, the thought process was similar, but the McCrispy burgers come at a different price point compared to our gourmet range. We spent months planning to tailor the product to the preferences of Indian consumers.

Is it easier to introduce a global menu item in India than to develop something from scratch?

Many items on our menu are available globally, but we always customise them for the Indian market. The McCrispy is an international product, but its composition has been tailored exclusively for Indian consumers.

For example, we added pepper mayonnaise to the McCrispy because pepper works well for Indian taste preferences, though it may not suit all geographies. However, the core principle of the McCrispy remains unchanged—a large, crunchy, filling chicken burger.

You’ve described McDonald’s ‘Gourmet Burgers’ menu as premium. Wouldn’t the McCrispy Chicken also fall into that category?

We consider a product priced at Rs 250 or above to be premium—for instance, the Maharaja Mac. The McCrispy sits just below that premium category.

How do you market the McCrispy when urban demand is under pressure, but rural demand and premiumisation are rising?

India is a diverse market with various consumer segments. For instance, we cater to the masses with affordable options like the Chicken Surprise Burger, which we launched in June at Rs 76. The McAloo Tikki also remains a popular entry-level choice.

At the same time, premium demand remains steady. Between the Rs 76 Chicken Surprise Burger and the Rs 199 McCrispy Chicken, we’re addressing both affordability and the need for larger, more filling burgers.

Are there plans to introduce a more affordable or premium variant of the McCrispy burgers?

Over time, we do explore line extensions. For instance, we already have multiple variants in our McSpicy range, such as McSpicy Deluxe and McSpicy Premium, which cater to different consumer preferences.

Your QSR competitor Burger King has introduced a very affordable item priced at Rs 69, respectively. How do you respond?

We offer strong, market-leading propositions for entry-level consumers. Our Chicken Surprise Burger is performing exceptionally well. We also have McSaver combos at the same price point.

Currently, our focus is on amplifying the success of the Chicken Surprise and McCrispy burgers. We’re channelling resources to strengthen these two product categories.

The McCrispy ad shows the burger being consumed at home, with no imagery of a McDonald’s restaurant. Is this a deliberate shift towards delivery and takeaway?

The campaign reflects our omni-channel strategy, highlighting different consumption occasions. While the launch campaign emphasised delivery, the McCrispy has performed equally well in dine-in settings at our restaurants.

How do you evaluate consumer demand for the McAloo Tikki, Chicken Surprise, and McCrispy burgers?

Entry-level products, like the McAloo Tikki and Chicken Surprise, help recruit new consumers and expand our base. Meanwhile, filling burgers like the McCrispy cater to family consumers and ensure retention. The initial results for both the Chicken Surprise and McCrispy Chicken burgers are very promising, especially in an omnichannel context.