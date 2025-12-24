Mumbai Marathon helped build brand presence before India launch: ASICS MD

Long before ASICS opened its first store in India or even stocked inventory in the country, the Japanese performance footwear brand had already placed a bet on Indian runners.

In 2008, ASICS became associated with the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), a full seven years before launching its own retail operations in India. At the time, the brand wasn’t selling directly, didn’t have local stock, and had no physical presence. What it did have was a long-term view of India as a serious running market in the making.

“It is unusual even globally for a brand to sponsor a marquee sporting event without operating in that country,” says Rajat Khurana, managing director, ASICS India and South Asia. "For us, those years were primarily focused on understanding the Indian consumer and relaying those insights back to Japan."

Between 2008 and 2015, ASICS operated through third-party distribution while closely studying runners' behaviour, event participation, and performance expectations in India.

When the brand opened its first exclusive store in New Delhi in April 2015, it was not a new venture; rather, it was stepping into familiar territory. Mumbai followed soon after, leveraging the credibility and visibility built through TMM.

Today, ASICS marks 17 years of association with the Tata Mumbai Marathon, underscoring how a sponsorship that began as market reconnaissance evolved into a cornerstone of its India strategy.

From marathon credibility to retail confidence

The impact of the Mumbai Marathon association wasn’t just symbolic. Khurana credits it with accelerating consumer trust and retail traction once ASICS entered India officially.

“When we opened stores, we never faced the typical problem of awareness or footfall,” he says. “People already knew our technology and products from the marathon ecosystem.”

ASICS currently operates 134 stores across India, with 12–15 stores in Mumbai alone. According to Khurana, the western market, particularly Mumbai, has shown strong consistency in consumer engagement, driven largely by the city’s entrenched running culture.

India’s consumption dynamics also shaped ASICS’ rollout strategy. While North India traditionally dominates fashion and sportswear consumption, Mumbai’s role as a marathon hub gave the brand an immediate performance-led entry point beyond lifestyle-led demand.

(L to R) Saurabh Sharma, Director - Marketing, ASICS India; Actor Dino Morea; Anil Singh, Managing Director, Procam International

Running remains the core, not a halo category

While the popularity of sneakers and sports-style footwear continues to grow across India, ASICS maintains a strong focus on performance running. The category contributes 58% of the brand’s business, making it the single-largest revenue driver.

Running’s growth isn’t anecdotal; it’s visible on the ground. From a time when India hosted only a handful of running events annually, the country now sees 1,000–1,500 running events, with an active season where nearly every weekend features a race.

This surge has also changed consumers' behaviour. Serious runners are investing heavily in performance gear, including premium footwear.

ASICS’ Metaspeed running shoe, priced at Rs 25,000, sold out rapidly, an indicator of how performance credibility now outweighs price sensitivity within the core running community.

While fashion sneakers and sport-style categories are seeing increased in-store interest, Khurana is clear: “Running is still our bread and butter.”

Expanding the running ecosystem, city by city

ASICS’ running strategy extends well beyond Mumbai. The brand sponsors major races across four regions:

Tata Mumbai Marathon

New Delhi Marathon

TCS World 10K (Bengaluru)

Hyderabad Marathon

Together, these events form the backbone of ASICS’ national visibility within the running community.

Beyond running, the brand is selectively expanding into adjacent performance sports. Tennis is a key focus, with ASICS supporting academies and athletes such as Rohan Bopanna (former world No. 1 in doubles) and Sumit Nagal.

Several Indian cricketers are associated with the brand, and ASICS expects to announce additional athlete partnerships soon.

Tier 2 cities emerge as the next running frontier

One of the most significant shifts ASICS is observing is geographic. While metros like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru remain strongholds, tier-two cities are increasingly driving growth.

Cities such as Pune, Dehradun, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad are seeing rising participation in marathons and training programmes. Pune, in particular, stands out due to its proximity to Mumbai and high runner turnout at TMM.

ASICS has expanded its retail presence in Tier 2 markets and is seeing encouraging results, indicating that running culture in India is no longer metro-exclusive.

Digital-first, but retail still holds ground

From a channel mix perspective, ASICS has decisively shifted towards digital. Around 70% of the brand’s marketing spend is now directed towards digital platforms, including influencer-led content, performance marketing on Meta and Google, and consumer acquisition funnels driving traffic to both DTC and stores.

The brand is active across major marketplaces Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra and Ajio while also investing in its own DTC platform, asics.com, which Khurana describes as a growing consumer relationship channel.

That said, retail remains a priority. Offline and online sales contributions are now nearly equal, with significant investments continuing at the store level through visual merchandising, in-store experiences, and retail marketing.

Television, however, is largely absent from ASICS’ media mix. OOH is used selectively, primarily during marquee events and sponsored campaigns.

Why communities matter more than campaigns

Perhaps the most enduring outcome of ASICS’ long-term marathon strategy is community-building. Running clubs, coaches, and local running groups play a central role in how the brand markets itself today.

“Community is one of the most powerful growth levers for us,” says Khurana. “If 100–200 people in a city genuinely advocate for the brand because it helped them become runners, that impact is far stronger than any one-off campaign.”