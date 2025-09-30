Sobhita Dhulipala becomes the face of Charlotte Tilbury’s first India campaign

Charlotte Tilbury has announced Indian actress and style icon Sobhita Dhulipala as its first-ever beauty muse in India. Sobhita is also the face of the brand’s new Airbrush Flawless Foundation.

The foundation comes in 34 shades and is designed to reduce the appearance of blemishes, pores, pigmentation, fine lines, and redness. Featuring technologies such as Powder Blur™ AirTech, Biomimetic Second Skin Tech™, and Phytoyouth Essence™, the product claims long-lasting coverage with a lightweight feel.

The foundation will be available in India exclusively through Nykaa and its online platform.

Charlotte Tilbury said, “Darlings, I am beyond thrilled to unveil the stunning, radiant, mesmerising Sobhita as our first-ever beauty muse in India! She is a true star, her confidence, creativity and timeless gamour light up every room, every red carpet, every screen. I knew instantly she was the perfect face for my NEW! Airbrush Flawless Foundation in India. Together, we want to empower everyone, everywhere to unlock their most flawless, confident, unstoppable selves. Because as I always say, darlings… flawless isn’t just how you look, it’s how you feel!”